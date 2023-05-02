CROWN POINT — Trial proceedings continued Tuesday with testimony from a co-defendant in the murder trial against an East Chicago man accused of killing a woman because she shorted him $10.

Kevin Varner was charged with charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and firearm enhancement for allegedly shooting 21-year-old Danielle Brown Feb. 12.

Varner, 51, has decided to represent himself in court, despite the fact that all defendants are offered court-appointed attorneys if they cannot afford one.

On the first day of trial, Varner admitted to killing Brown in his opening statements, but he said it was an act of self-defense.

Charging documents allege that on Feb. 12, Varner sold Brown marijuana and she shorted him $10. Varner then purportedly had Steven Nash drive him to Brown’s friend’s house, located in the 1000 block of Durbin Street in Gary, where Varner shot her with an AK-47.

The probable cause affidavit referred to Nash as Varner’s nephew, but Nash testified in court on Tuesday that Varner is his cousin.

Nash was also facing murder charges, until he entered a plea agreement on April 13. The deal stipulated that Nash will plead guilty to assisting a criminal in exchange for his cooperation with prosecutors.

Nash testified during pretrial depositions that Brown was purchasing marijuana from Varner, but he said in court Tuesday that Brown bought if from him. He said that he originally lied because he was scared of catching additional charges.

“Your statements keep changing,” Varner said.

Varner attempted to find inconsistencies in Nash’s statements throughout his testimony. Varner asked Nash multiple times if he was saying whatever will satisfy the prosecutors, and each time Nash said no.

Varner also asked Nash if he, Brown and the other man at the house when she was shot had organized a plot to rob and kill Varner, and again Nash said no.

Prosecutor Bernie Johnsen asked Nash if Brown had any weapons on her when he went to the house, and Nash said she did not. Nash said she usually carries a gun, but she didn’t have one that day.

Prosecutors filed motions ahead of trial to prevent Varner from bringing up Brown’s criminal history, particularly in reference to a purported stabbing in East Chicago. The state’s motion mentions that Brown “laughed at a person she allegedly just stabbed in East Chicago, Indiana, in September of 2022.”

Brown allegedly sliced a woman’s face with a box cutter in January and was charged with stabbing a Chicago man in the neck in July.

Court records did not indicate whether the state’s motion was granted.

Myrna Maldonado, a spokesperson from the Lake County Prosecutor’s office, said the state’s motion was partially granted to allow some information, but not all of it. She could not specify which information was allowed.

Varner’s trial is set to continue on Wednesday in Judge Samuel Cappas’s courtroom.

