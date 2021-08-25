Co-defendant who testified in double murder trial placed on probation

CROWN POINT — A man whose testimony last week helped the state secure a conviction in a double murder case was placed on probation Tuesday for 2.5 years.

Nelson Gaines, 22, told Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell he would never have been before her if not for his addiction to synthetic marijuana.

Gaines was arrested in February 2020 on murder charges, but quickly agreed to plead guilty to a reduced charge of assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony. He had been facing a sentence of one to six years.

Gaines testified against Darren "Duke" Taylor, 41, of Hammond, who was convicted Monday of murdering 35-year-old Temia Haywood and her 13-year-old son Lavell Edmond on March 23, 2019, in the 6800 block of East Third Avenue in Gary.

Gaines said he accompanied Taylor to Gary in hope of making money, but he had no indication Taylor would kill Haywood and her son that night.

Gaines, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, said he was addicted to synthetic marijuana at the time, and his main supplier was Taylor.

Boswell accepted a recommendation from Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Grindlay and sentenced Gaines to four years, all suspended in favor of probation.