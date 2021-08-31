Co-worker flung hot fryer grease on woman, struck teen with pot at Region Pizza Hut, police say

CROWN POINT — A man was arrested Tuesday on charges he threw hot fryer grease on a female co-worker at a Schererville restaurant and struck a 17-year-old co-worker with a pan earlier this month, police said.
Marquise J.L. Maxwell, 26, of Gary, is accused of causing second-degree burns to the woman's head, neck, face, chest and shoulder that likely will result in permanent scarring.
He was taken into custody late Tuesday morning on an arrest warrant, Schererville Cmdr. Kevin Wagner said.
Maxwell has not yet entered pleas to five felony counts and one misdemeanor count of battery. The charges were filed Aug. 20.
The events that led to the attacks Aug. 1 at the Pizza Hut at 975 W. Lincoln Highway began after Maxwell showed up to work more than an hour late, made a comment about his schedule "not working out for him" and became agitated that another co-worker had been fired, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
The female co-worker told police she began working at the Pizza Hut about a week before the attack and knew Maxwell was an employee, but she had never met him.
She could hear Maxwell in the manager's office arguing as she walked by the doorway and said something to her 17-year-old son, who also worked at the restaurant, records state.
Witnesses told police Maxwell told the woman to "shut up" and began to "go off" on her. The woman attempted to tell Maxwell she had been talking to her son, but he approached her with his fists up, so she grabbed a pot, court records state.
The manager told police she got between them and ordered the woman to put the pot down. The woman complied, and Maxwell left the restaurant, court records state.
A short time later, Maxwell arrived at the restaurant with several of his family members, according to court documents.
His family members began to place an order while he entered through a back door, grabbed a pot, filled it with 350-degree grease from a fryer and flung it at the woman, court records allege.
The woman told police she felt like someone threw a lighter and match on her, so she started screaming for help and fell to the floor.
Meanwhile, Maxwell's family members began beating the woman's son, records state.
The manager called 911 and went to get a gun from her office, records state.
Maxwell hit the 17-year-old with the pot and flung more grease onto the woman before he and his family fled, records allege.
The 17-year-old suffered bruising and redness to his head and back.
Both he and his mother were taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point for treatment. The mother later was transferred to Loyola University Medical Center for further treatment of her burns.