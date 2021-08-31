Co-worker flung hot fryer grease on woman, struck teen with pot at Region Pizza Hut, police say

Witnesses told police Maxwell told the woman to "shut up" and began to "go off" on her. The woman attempted to tell Maxwell she had been talking to her son, but he approached her with his fists up, so she grabbed a pot, court records state.

The manager told police she got between them and ordered the woman to put the pot down. The woman complied, and Maxwell left the restaurant, court records state.

A short time later, Maxwell arrived at the restaurant with several of his family members, according to court documents.

His family members began to place an order while he entered through a back door, grabbed a pot, filled it with 350-degree grease from a fryer and flung it at the woman, court records allege.

The woman told police she felt like someone threw a lighter and match on her, so she started screaming for help and fell to the floor.

Meanwhile, Maxwell's family members began beating the woman's son, records state.

The manager called 911 and went to get a gun from her office, records state.

Maxwell hit the 17-year-old with the pot and flung more grease onto the woman before he and his family fled, records allege.