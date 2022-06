Co-worker nabs man with marijuana at Portage business, police say

PORTAGE — A 33-year-old Gary man was arrested while on the job after a co-worker picked up on the smell of marijuana and a surveillance video revealed the accused holding what turned out to be nearly an ounce of the illegal drug, Portage police said.

Police said they were called out shortly before noon Thursday to a business on Amperiplex Drive where a manager told them he followed the smell of marijuana to a computer desk. The man found four plastic bags containing marijuana and open bag of Doritos chips.

A surveillance video showed the accused, William Willis, reaching under the desk and then holding the bags in question, police said. A woman then appears from underneath the table and talks to Willis before walking away.

Willis denied knowing anything about the marijuana and referred police to another employee.

Willis was taken into custody and faces a misdemeanor count of possessing marijuana, according to police.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.