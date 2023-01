Coach's Corner relinquishes liquor license to City of Hammond

Coach's Corner hands off liquor license to city The former location of Coach's Corner, 6208 Kennedy Ave. in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood, will continue to house Windy City Pizza Kitchen.

HAMMOND — The Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission officially approved the transfer of an alcohol permit from Coach's Corner to the City of Hammond, city officials announced Monday.

Under an agreement between the city and Coach's Corner, the city purchased the space and liquor license as long as Coach's agreed to cease operation at the end of 2022, according to a statement from the City of Hammond.

The location will continue to house and operate as Windy City Pizza Kitchen, 6208 Kennedy Ave. in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood.

The City of Hammond has openly objected to the renewal of the bar's liquor license since 2019 after numerous criminal incidents in the area, including a 2018 homicide that killed Katelyn Golden, 26, at the hands of Steven M. Todd. Todd, who is serving a prison sentence for the crime, fled in a vehicle with alleged driver Kyum Gillis, who turned himself in to police in December 2021.

While no charges have been filed against Gillis, he was charged in connection with another shooting outside the bar in which a 27-year-old man was wounded. Semiprofessional basketball player Bobby L. Smith was also charged in the shooting.

In October 2020, a 33-year-old man was shot in the stomach outside the location.

“Studies demonstrate when you have a high concentration of alcoholic beverage permits in one area, it can lead to an increase in crime," Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said. "Our efforts have been twofold, to be responsible to the city’s police resources and to ensure that Hammond is a safe place to live, raise a family and work.”

Coach's owner Mike Gella said he does not believe the bar was the reason for an increase in crime in the area.

"We believe Coach’s was operated in a responsible manner and was not the cause of crime in the area. Nevertheless, this settlement is in the best interest for all involved,” Gella said. “The city will now have a great building to lease to another business and a restaurant alcoholic beverage permit to use for economic development purposes.”

In January 2020, the Lake County Liquor Board voted to deny the business its liquor license, citing criminal activity including numerous police calls and unauthorized pizza making.

The bar appealed the decision and was able to continue operations until the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission upheld the liquor board's ruling.

In November 2020, the commission's prosecutor and Coach's entered into a settlement agreement wherein Coach’s admitted being a public nuisance and failure to possess high and fine moral character and paid a fine of $2,000.

In September 2021, Coach's renewal application was denied again. Coach's appealed the decision and was allowed to operate on a permit extension through January 2022.

In December 2021, the commission denied the bar's request to allow a new owner to operate at the location.

"For years we have been active in purchasing alcoholic beverage permits and using them to incentivize retail economic development throughout the city," Hammond's Executive Director of Planning and Development Africa Tarver said. "Hammond would like to thank the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission for its efforts in bringing this matter to a close."

