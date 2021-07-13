Coast Guard recovers body near Michigan City Lighthouse, DNR says

MICHIGAN CITY — An unidentified male was found near the Michigan City Lighthouse Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

At 4:30 p.m. the U.S. Coast Guard recovered a body just offshore from the Michigan City Lighthouse in Lake Michigan, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

A boater had seen the body and reported it to authorities, said DNR Officer Tyler Brock. After the Coast Guard located the male, they transferred him to the care of the LaPorte County coroner's office.

The person found was described as a white or Hispanic male with dark hair. He was wearing dark-colored shorts and white tennis shoes, officials said.

Brock said it appeared the male had been in the water for more than a couple of days, but with warm water temperatures it can be difficult to surmise how long the person has been deceased.

It is currently unknown how the male ended up in the water or at what location he initially entered the lake at.

Conservation officers have been searching for any missing persons reports that match the description of the deceased person, but no leads had turned up Tuesday night.