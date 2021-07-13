 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coast Guard recovers body near Michigan City Lighthouse, DNR says
breaking urgent

Coast Guard recovers body near Michigan City Lighthouse, DNR says

DNR boat

At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday the U.S. Coast Guard recovered a body just offshore from the Michigan City Lighthouse. 

 Provided

MICHIGAN CITY — An unidentified male was found near the Michigan City Lighthouse Tuesday afternoon, officials said. 

At 4:30 p.m. the U.S. Coast Guard recovered a body just offshore from the Michigan City Lighthouse in Lake Michigan, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said. 

A boater had seen the body and reported it to authorities, said DNR Officer Tyler Brock. After the Coast Guard located the male, they transferred him to the care of the LaPorte County coroner's office. 

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

The person found was described as a white or Hispanic male with dark hair. He was wearing dark-colored shorts and white tennis shoes, officials said. 

Brock said it appeared the male had been in the water for more than a couple of days, but with warm water temperatures it can be difficult to surmise how long the person has been deceased. 

It is currently unknown how the male ended up in the water or at what location he initially entered the lake at. 

Conservation officers have been searching for any missing persons reports that match the description of the deceased person, but no leads had turned up Tuesday night. 

Authorities asked anyone with information on the victim to call the DNR Conservation Officers Central Dispatch Center at 812-837-9536. 

The investigation is being continued by DNR conservation officers and the LaPorte County coroner's office. The Michigan City Police Department also assisted at the scene. 

0
0
0
4
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY takes careful approach in virus death count

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts