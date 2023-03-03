HAMMOND — A 49-year-old Michigan City man, dubbed as the Cocaine Cowboy by police after he was nabbed in May transporting more than 125 grams of the illegal drug on his motorcycle, was sentenced in federal court to 12 and a half years behind bars, the Michigan City Police Department announced.

"This is (Cory) Thomas’s fifth felony conviction related to the distribution of controlled substances," said Sgt. Kyle Shiparski, commander of the LaPorte County Drug Task Force.

Thomas, who pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Jon E. DeGuilio to the lengthy prison term, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

"As the investigation progressed, the LaPorte County Drug Task Force leveraged its federal resources and partners to join in and assist in dismantling this highly active drug trafficking organization," Shiparski said.

The drug task force collaborated with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Attorney’s Office and LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.

Shiparski praised the continued efforts of drug task force members in dismantling drug trafficking organizations within the Region.

"This investigation is a great example of not only the collaborative effort between the LaPorte County Drug Task Force and their federal partners, but also highlights the shared ambition to make LaPorte County a safer community," he said.

Anyone with information about criminal activity is encouraged to contact the drug task force at 219-873-1488 or through social media.

