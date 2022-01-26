 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cocaine, guns found in car of 35-year-old unlicensed driver, police say

  • Updated
Police stock
Times file photo

DEMOTTE — Cocaine, guns and beer were found in the car of a 35-year-old man who never obtained a driver's license, police said. 

Frank L. Garcia, of Demotte, was charged with possession of cocaine/narcotics, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, unlawful possession of firearm, possession of paraphernalia and operator license never licensed, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

Early on the morning of Jan. 19, a Jasper County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation. However, after the officer activated the emergency lights and siren, Garcia continued to drive on for a distance before eventually stopping in a private driveway, police said.

As police spoke with Garcia, the deputy immediately noticed an odor of an alcohol emanating from him. Once the deputy attempted to do a driver's license check, it was found that the 35-year-old man had never gotten his license.

The, after searching his vehicle, two handguns, a case of beer and cocaine was found, police said.

Garcia was taken to the Jasper County Detention Center and was incarcerated.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

