Cocaine, guns seized during traffic stops on Indiana Toll Road, police say
LaPorte County Sheriff's Department

 Provided

LAPORTE COUNTY — A LaPorte County Sheriff's Office deputy nabbed cocaine and guns while working on a Domestic Highway Enforcement initiative along the Indiana Toll Road.

On Friday morning, the deputy pulled a driver who had been speeding and following another car too closely.

The man gave a false name but was later identified as Nikia L. Wright, a 26-year-old resident of Buffalo, New York. Police said they found a "significant amount" of cocaine during a search of his vehicle.

He was arrested on a level 2 felony charge of dealing in cocaine and is being held in LaPorte County Jail on a $50,005 cash-only bond.

Then on Saturday morning, a deputy pulled over another speeder on the Indiana Toll Road, police said.

A search of the vehicle turned up two guns that were hidden under the hood, on top of the engine. One was a loaded Smith and Wesson 9 mm handgun and another was a 9 mm handgun with no serial numbers, police said.

The driver, Leroy E. Raynor, a 40-year-old resident of Baldwinsville, New York, was arrested on a felony charge of being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm and is being held on $20,005 cash-only bond at the LaPorte County Jail.

The passenger, Desmine D. Williams, a 30-year-old resident of Clay, New York, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of carrying a handgun without a license and is being held on $1,505 cash-only bond.

The arrests were part of High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area project to disrupt the flow of illicit drugs and weapons being transported throughout the country, police said.

