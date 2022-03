'Cold Case Files' to feature Texas double homicide solved by tip from Region

A 1984 Texas double homicide that finally was solved in 2015 thanks in part to a tip from a source in Northwest Indiana is the subject of this week's "Cold Case Files" TV program, airing at 8 p.m. Friday on A&E.

Sisters Yleen Kennedy, 33, and Lillie Kennedy, 23, were brutally slain March 5, 1984, in their Houston home, according to court records.

Records show Lillie was shot "execution-style" in the back of the head, while Yleen was sexually assaulted and stabbed four times in the neck before also being shot.

Police had no murder weapon and no signs of forced entry, and struggled for years to develop leads.

In 2009, however, cold case investigators gave it another shot, running DNA from the crime scene against a national database.

The DNA search didn't produce immediate results.

But a man facing criminal charges in Lake County in 2014 told his defense attorney, former Sheriff Roy Dominguez, he knew some things about the murders, including details not publicly released by Houston police.

That tip, and another 15 months of investigating, eventually led police to Edmond Degan, who denied involvement in the Kennedy sister slayings but voluntarily supplied police with a DNA sample.

Records show the DNA sample helped prosecutors convict Degan in 2017. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Degan today is a free man.

He was released from prison in December after spending approximately seven years behind bars, both before and after his trial.

His early release was due to a Texas prison overcrowding statute from 1977, which applies to crimes committed in that state until 1987, that awards inmates one day of "good time" credit for each day served — in effect, halving the sentences of most offenders.

"Cold Case Files" is set to detail the Kennedy sisters' murders and the investigation, as well as why "the family's ordeal is far from over."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.