COLD CASE: Region car bomb killing a mystery after 3 decades; family wants answers

“Sharon died of a broken heart,” Vonasch said. “She was devastated.”

Vonasch remembers Joe Bova as an honest family man who didn’t fit the profile of someone who would meet that kind of death.

“Joe was a good guy. He was a very good man … it’s hard not to have closure,” Vonasch said. To date, Vonasch said she hasn’t heard anything from investigators on possible new leads.

Joe Bova’s surviving immediate family members include one brother and a sister. Joe and Sharon Bova never had children, Vonasch said, and Joe Bova’s two other siblings have died, along with the investigators most closely connected to the case.

Some of Bova’s family have theories as to who was responsible — or at least who may have known something — and what may have motivated his killing, but the case has never reached a conclusion.

Bova’s job, secretary-treasurer of Laborers Union of North America — Local 81 in Valparaiso, prompted speculation of ties to organized crime. But police said early in the investigation that the bombing didn’t appear related to his job.

That hasn’t stopped Brett Parlock, a nephew of Bova, from probing the case.