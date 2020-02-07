Commander waitress ordered to steer clear of co-worker she is accused of stabbing

MUNSTER — A 37-year-old waitress charged with stabbing a co-worker in the back with a steak knife at the local Commander Restaurant was ordered by the court Thursday to avoid the alleged victim in the case, according to court documents.

The no-contact order came on the same day that bond was set at $20,000 surety or $2,000 cash for Sarah Stout of Bradley, Illinois.

Stout is charged with a felony count of battery by means of a deadly weapon, according to court records.

Police, who released a mug shot of Stout late Thursday, say she stabbed a fellow waitress mid-afternoon on Jan. 24 after blaming her for a scheduling issue that was to result in them both being sent home.

The fellow waitress found a puncture wound on her back when she went to the bathroom to examine the area where she felt pain, she told police.

Surveillance footage from the restaurant showed Stout grabbing a steak knife from under a counter, turning and allegedly making a jabbing motion with the knife toward the waitress' back, court records said.