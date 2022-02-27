Commissioner calls for further investigation after sheriff's gun show sting

CROWN POINT — A commissioner called for further investigation and an anti-gun activist warned of "a false sense of security" in the wake of the sheriff's announcement last week of a months-long undercover investigation targeting the long-criticized gun shows at the Lake County Fairgrounds.

Dan Hedger, who owns the company that puts on the gun shows, said he's wasn't aware of an undercover police operation but had no problems with it.

"I'm actually fine with it," Hedger said Sunday. "I've tried to get them put undercovers in there. I've always been acceptable to that."

The Crown Point gun shows, which have been held for decades, long have been criticized as a place where straw purchasers — who often have no convictions that would prevent them from buying a gun — can divert firearms to those cannot legally possess them.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. announced Thursday his department seized 66 firearms and more than $18,000 in cash during Operation Scarecrow, which began in September. Police arrested or detained 56 people as a result of the operation, and charges against at least 22 people were filed, police said.

Despite calls for tighter controls on gun sales at the shows and an anti-gun rally in 2018, the Lake County Board of Commissioners as been reluctant to enact restrictions outside of current state and federal laws. The commissioners run the fairgrounds.

Commissioner Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville, said Friday he and his fellow commissioners "do not condone any illegal or irresponsible behavior at the fairgrounds."

"We will continue to investigate and will make the appropriate decisions once we have all of the facts," Tippy said.

Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, said law enforcement is Martinez's job.

"So he's doing a good job," Repay said. "He should get a pat on the back for that."

Hedger, owner of Central Indiana Gun Shows for more than 20 years, said he previously invited the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to set up inside the gun shows and works with sheriff's police, who provide security at fairgrounds events.

Gun show rules are clearly posted and warn against improper transfer of firearms, Hedger said. Show patrons also are advised they must pull down face masks to be identified, must be at least 18 years old to enter, cannot bring in loaded firearms and more, he said.

Over the years, Hedger and some of the dealers at the shows have reported suspicious activity to police, he said.

"We do everything we can to stop people from doing stupid things," Hedger said.

Court records show a dealer brought suspicious activity to the attention of sheriff's police during Operation Scarecrow.

John Halstead, one of the organizers of the anti-gun protest in 2018, said, "Focusing on the police arresting those involved in illegal gun sales contributes to a false sense of security."

Halstead pointed to a review of data for 2020 by the Pew Research Center, which found more than half of gun deaths in 2020 resulted from suicide.

A 2005 study by the U.S. Department of Justice's Bureau of Justice Statistics showed "most murders (including gun murders) are committed by family (a quarter) or friends and acquaintances (over half), and not by strangers (a quarter)," Halstead said.

"What bothers me more than gun ownership, or even illegal gun ownership, is the toxic gun culture in the U.S., which is tied up with racism, toxic masculinity, romanticizing of violence and hyper-individualism," he said.

The Crown Point gun shows first became a subject of controversy when the late Rudy Clay, a former county commissioner and Gary mayor, denounced them in 1993. Clay lobbied unsuccessfully for an ordinance barring the sale of guns on county property.

In 2013, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart and former Lake County Sheriff John Buncich raised concerns about possible straw buyers at the guns shows. Buncich pushed Lake County commissioners to tighten controls on gun show vendors and private sales, but commissioners ultimately rejected Buncich's request and the guns shows continued.

Dart's office said he was unavailable Friday to comment on Operation Scarecrow.

Times correspondent Bill Dolan contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.