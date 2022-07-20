Commissioners call for all Lake County judges to be elected

CROWN POINT — The Lake County commissioners believe voters should elect Lake Superior Court judges instead of continuing to rely on a state-mandated merit selection process that ends with the governor appointing new judges for the county.

The Democratic-controlled Board of Commissioners voted 2-1 along party lines Wednesday to adopt a resolution urging the Republican-controlled General Assembly to terminate Lake County's status as one of four Indiana counties whose voters are not permitted to elect all their judges.

The two commissioners favoring the resolution, Mike Repay, D-Hammond, and Kyle Allen Sr., D-Gary, said they don't have any issues with Lake County judges, past or present, who secured their spot on the bench through merit selection.

Rather, they simply believe Lake County's 40-year experiment with merit selection should come to an end and Lake County voters be given the same opportunity as nearly all other Hoosiers to choose their judges through elections.

"It's time for the people of Lake County to have the same rights as the people of Jasper and Porter and almost every other county in the state," Repay said.

Commissioner Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville, opposed the resolution. He said that ending merit selection likely would eliminate the court's partisan balance that largely has served Lake County well.

The resolution adopted by the commissioners follows similar action by the Democratic-controlled Lake County Council, which voted 5-2 along party lines in March to call for elected superior court judges in Lake County.

During debate on that measure, Councilman David Hamm, D-Hammond, noted that 85% of Indiana's Black population lives in the counties where voters aren't allowed to elect their judges: Lake, St. Joseph, Allen and Marion.

"I'll call it for what it is. I think it's racism," Hamm said. "It appears to me the African American community is being slighted."

The General Assembly earlier this year did not take up legislation that would have authorized elected judges in Lake County in place of merit selection.

In fact, the Legislature last year gave Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb more say over the five finalists recommended to him for appointment by Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission, in addition to continuing to allow Holcomb to select the county's new superior court judges.

House Enrolled Act 1453 (2021) shrunk the nominating commission to seven members from nine and eliminated the members previously chosen by Lake County lawyers and judges in favor of members selected by the governor.

That prompted Democratic Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. to file a still-pending federal lawsuit challenging the state mandate that Lake Superior Court judges continue to be chosen through merit selection instead of by voters.

Lake County voters this year actually will get the opportunity to elect one judge because the Indiana Constitution mandates the single circuit court jurist be elected to the bench in all 92 counties in the state.

Seven Lake Superior Court judges appointed by the governor also will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot seeking voter approval to retain their seats for another six years.