Commissioners question basis for sheriff's lawsuit over jail health care contract

CROWN POINT — Members of the Lake County Board of Commissioners are questioning whether a lawsuit filed against them last month by Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. over a a jail health care contract can move forward.

Records show Martinez signed a payment voucher Jan. 25 for the county auditor to distribute $241,859 to Correctional Health Indiana Inc. (CHI) for health care services the company provided at the Lake County Jail between Jan. 1 and 15.

That payment matches the reduced contract amount the Lake County Commissioners agreed to pay CHI at the commissioners' Jan. 19 meeting, and not the semi-monthly installment of $253,952 for 2022 the sheriff agreed to pay CHI without the commissioners' consent.

Martinez claimed in his lawsuit the monthly underpayment of $24,186 to CHI puts jail inmates at risk of having no medical care because CHI is entitled to immediately terminate the contact, which also would cause the sheriff to breach a separate contract with federal authorities requiring the sheriff to ensure medical care is available to federal detainees at the jail.

But Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, said Martinez's willingness to pay CHI at the contract amount agreed to by the commissioners undermines Martinez's assertion in his lawsuit the sheriff has contracting authority independent of the county commissioners, who are by law exclusively entitled to "negotiate contacts for the county."

"We are hopeful the court will find that the sheriff's lawsuit is without merit and will dismiss it to avoid further waste of taxpayers' dollars with useless litigation," Repay said.

The Indianapolis attorney representing the sheriff in this case did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the legal effect of Martinez signing the reduced CHI payment voucher.

Repay said the commissioners have no issues with CHI's services. But the company's costs have increased exponentially over the past 10 years, and an audit is needed to assess the services the county is receiving for the amount of money taxpayers are spending.

To that end, the commissioners have contracted with the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC), a nonprofit organization that evaluates health services available to jail and prison inmates, to visit the Lake County Jail and determine whether the level of medical services is appropriate for the facility.

Martinez, however, repeatedly has declined to allow NCCHC to inspect the jail citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

