Common nuisance investigation results in drug dealing charges against Region man, police say

GARY — With the public's help, an investigation into a common nuisance resulted in charges of drug dealing being pressed against a Region man, police said.

Denzel Thomas, 31, of Gary, faces multiple criminal charges, including dealing in cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, two counts of dealing in narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine and maintaining a common nuisance, according to Lake Superior Court records.

Around 12:15 p.m. March 2, a search warrant was executed by the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Drug Task Force at 1330 Cass St. in Gary.

The investigation was initiated stemming from complaints and tips from the public, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

Officers searched the residence and confiscated suspected crack cocaine, weapons and cash, Martinez said.

As a result, Lake County Sheriff's officers arrested Thomas and he was booked into Lake County Jail. Bail was set at $60,000.

"I would like to offer a special thanks to members of the community who worked with our officers to bring the suspect in this case to justice," Martinez said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.