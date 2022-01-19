Commuters should dodge snow Wednesday night, but watch out for the morning, forecasters say

Most commuters should be home and safe by the time the incoming snow storm arrives Wednesday evening, but it is likely to be a challenging drive back to work Thursday morning, according to the weather forecast.

The snowfall is expected to begin across the Region around 6 p.m. and build throughout the night leaving several inches on the ground by Thursday morning, the National Weather Service is predicting.

"Snow covered roads and hazardous travel are expected," according to the NWS.

Lake effect snow is expected to continue falling Thursday in Porter County with the accumulation of several additional inches.

"Continued hazardous travel will occur, including during the Thursday morning commute," the weather service says.

Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist in the Midwest for Lee Enterprises, said, "The general rule will be the farther north and east you live in the Region, the more snow you're going to see."

"Most of the snow will fall tonight and during the day Thursday, but a few flurries could linger into early Friday morning," he said.