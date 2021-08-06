Competency again questioned in 8-year-old Porter County attempted murder case

VALPARAISO — While appearing confused at times and offering more information than the judge thought wise for the defense, Eric Martin was finally able to make it through an initial hearing Friday afternoon in his 14-count, 8-year-old attempted murder case.

But defense attorney Bob Harper told the judge at the end of the hearing that he intends to file a motion seeking another competency review of 53-year-old Martin.

Harper said staff at the Porter County jail feel Martin is imagining things, and Harper said his client appears unable to understand the legal proceedings or clearly disclose the facts in his case.

Martin was already found incompetent to stand trial once in October 2013 and was placed into the care of what is now the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration's Division of Mental Health and Addiction to receive treatment, records show.

The state filed a competency report in June and Martin was returned to the Porter County Jail.

Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish attempted to carry out an initial hearing with Martin Monday, but Martin responded in a confused manner, repeatedly interrupted the judge and began repeating interest in a jury trial.