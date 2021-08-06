 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Competency again questioned in 8-year-old Porter County attempted murder case
alert urgent

Competency again questioned in 8-year-old Porter County attempted murder case

VALPARAISO — While appearing confused at times and offering more information than the judge thought wise for the defense, Eric Martin was finally able to make it through an initial hearing Friday afternoon in his 14-count, 8-year-old attempted murder case.

But defense attorney Bob Harper told the judge at the end of the hearing that he intends to file a motion seeking another competency review of 53-year-old Martin.

Harper said staff at the Porter County jail feel Martin is imagining things, and Harper said his client appears unable to understand the legal proceedings or clearly disclose the facts in his case.

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

Martin was already found incompetent to stand trial once in October 2013 and was placed into the care of what is now the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration's Division of Mental Health and Addiction to receive treatment, records show.

The state filed a competency report in June and Martin was returned to the Porter County Jail.

Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish attempted to carry out an initial hearing with Martin Monday, but Martin responded in a confused manner, repeatedly interrupted the judge and began repeating interest in a jury trial.

Fish called off the hearing and rescheduled it. The judge told Harper he would consider a new competency request when filed, but went ahead Friday and set future dates in Martin's case for Oct. 11 and Nov. 15.

If the request is granted, Martin will again be evaluated by mental health officials on his competency to face the criminal case against him.

Martin is charged with six Class A felony counts of attempted murder, one Class B felony count of aggravated battery and seven Class C felony counts of criminal recklessness.

Harper is claiming Martin was insane and not responsible for his actions during a lengthy standoff with police in August 2013 at his Jackson Township home. He is accused of shooting at police and injuring his father.

The defense gives a jury the option of determining Martin is not guilty by reason of insanity, which will land Martin back in a state mental hospital until it is determined he is well enough to be released, Harper said. A jury could also find him guilty but mentally ill, or just guilty.

Eric Martin

Eric Martin 

 Photo provided by the Porter County Sheriff's Department
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts