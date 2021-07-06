Competent for trial: Porter County attempted murder, failure to register cases back on

VALPARAISO — One man facing multiple counts of attempted murder and another accused of failing to register as required as a sex offender have now been found competent to stand trial after spending time at a state mental hospital, according to court records.
Eric Martin was found incompetent to stand trial in October 2013 and was placed into the care of what is now the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration's Division of Mental Health and Addiction to receive treatment, records show.
The state filed a competency report last month and Martin, 53, was to be returned to the Porter County Jail.
Attorney Bob Harper, who is representing him as a public defender, said he will meet with Martin once he has been returned and will determine the next step in his defense.
A status hearing is scheduled for Aug. 2 before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish, records show.
Harper is also representing Dewey Camp, 45, who in December was declared incompetent to stand trial on a felony count of failing to register as a sex offender.
He has since been found competent and released by the state, Harper said.
A status hearing is set July 13 before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.
Camp and others placed in the care of the state after being found incompetent to stand trial receive "a mix of legal education and medical and mental health stabilization," James Gavin, director of the FSSA Office of Communications and Media, has said.
"The length these services are needed is different for each individual depending on their ability to stabilize and understand the court process," he said. "Services end when an individual is found competent to stand trial or the charges are dismissed."
If found competent, the accused is returned to his county to continue with his criminal case, Gavin said. If competency is not restored within six months, state law requires the hospital to seek a civil commitment to retain the person and continue services.
"If the charges are dismissed, the state hospital does its best to connect the individual with a community mental health center in their area and will discharge them if they no longer need the level of care provided at a state psychiatric hospital," he said.
Harper has claimed Martin was insane and not responsible for his actions during a lengthy standoff with police in August 2013 at his Jackson Township home. He is accused of shooting at police and injuring his father
Martin is charged with six Class A felony counts of attempted murder, one Class B felony count of aggravated battery and seven Class C felony counts of criminal recklessness.
Camp had pleaded guilty in October 2007 to a single felony count of child molesting stemming from allegations of fondling an underage family member over a period of more than three years beginning when the child was in the second grade, according to court records.
He was sentenced in December 2007 to six years in prison with all but time served suspended and was required to comply with the strict registry rules.