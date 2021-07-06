Competent for trial: Porter County attempted murder, failure to register cases back on

"The length these services are needed is different for each individual depending on their ability to stabilize and understand the court process," he said. "Services end when an individual is found competent to stand trial or the charges are dismissed."

If found competent, the accused is returned to his county to continue with his criminal case, Gavin said. If competency is not restored within six months, state law requires the hospital to seek a civil commitment to retain the person and continue services.

"If the charges are dismissed, the state hospital does its best to connect the individual with a community mental health center in their area and will discharge them if they no longer need the level of care provided at a state psychiatric hospital," he said.

Harper has claimed Martin was insane and not responsible for his actions during a lengthy standoff with police in August 2013 at his Jackson Township home. He is accused of shooting at police and injuring his father

Martin is charged with six Class A felony counts of attempted murder, one Class B felony count of aggravated battery and seven Class C felony counts of criminal recklessness.