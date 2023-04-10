VALPARAISO — Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said Monday morning he is continuing work to determine what charges, if any, to file in the Nov. 8 fatal crash in Portage that left 24-year-old Lauren Thompson dead.

Referring to the investigation as "fairly complex," Germann said, "For sure we have not closed the case and it is still an open investigation."

The update comes after Portage police announced in early January that the department has completed its investigation into the crash after interviewing witnesses, reconstructing the crash scene, processing evidence and reviewing video footage, according to Lt. Rob Maynard said.

Police also executed search warrants for the computer data systems in the driver's car.

The driver believed responsible for the crash, who has not yet been identified by officials, was taken to a Chicago hospital with severe injuries. Police were initially unable to speak to the driver due to his medical condition and the driver later refused to talk to police without an attorney present, Maynard had said.

The prosecutor's office had not received much cooperation from the hospital, Maynard said.

Thompson, an eighth-grade English teacher at Chesterton Middle School, was in her GMC SUV, stopped behind two cars at a red light around 5:45 p.m. Nov. 8 near the intersection of Willowcreek and Lute Roads when a Cadillac smashed into her vehicle from behind, police said.

The speed of the Cadillac caused Thompson's vehicle and both cars in front of her to slide through the intersection and onto the south side of Lute Road, police said. A total of six vehicles were involved in the crash.

“In the aftermath of this initial collision three other vehicles that were traveling on Lute Road or northbound Willowcreek were struck in secondary collisions with the first three vehicles,” Maynard said. “One of these involved vehicles flipped onto its roof and another vehicle came to rest on top of the Cadillac.”

Thompson was reportedly dead when police arrived at the scene.

