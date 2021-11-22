 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Concern over pet cat led to chase that shut down I-94, Portage police say
alert urgent

Concern over pet cat led to chase that shut down I-94, Portage police say

Dennis Jones

Dennis Jones

 Provided

PORTAGE — A 31-year-old Hobart man, who led police on a lengthy vehicle pursuit that temporarily shut down a local stretch of Interstate 94, said he did so because he was afraid what would happen to his cat after he was nabbed for shoplifting, police said.

Dennis Jones was taken to the Porter County jail following the Saturday morning incident and faces felony counts of theft with a prior conviction and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, Portage police said.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

Police said they were called out around 4 a.m. Saturday to the Walgreens store on Central Avenue and told a man fled the store after stealing items.

Police spotted the man, later identified as Jones, nearby in a truck and he fled south on Willowcreek Road, police said. Exceeding the speed limits and ignoring traffic signals and signs, Jones reportedly led police on a pursuit toward Hobart and then into Lake Station where he entered eastbound I-94.

He was stopped after striking devices in the roadway designed to flatten his tires, police said. Police were forced to temporarily shut down I-94 while taking Jones into custody at gunpoint.

Police said they found the stolen items concealed in a cat bed in the truck driven by Jones and animal control was called to take a cat also found in the vehicle.

"He (Jones) stated the cat lives with him and he was very concerned for his cat," police said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Marchers protest Rittenhouse verdict in Kenosha

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts