Concern over pet cat led to chase that shut down I-94, Portage police say

PORTAGE — A 31-year-old Hobart man, who led police on a lengthy vehicle pursuit that temporarily shut down a local stretch of Interstate 94, said he did so because he was afraid what would happen to his cat after he was nabbed for shoplifting, police said.

Dennis Jones was taken to the Porter County jail following the Saturday morning incident and faces felony counts of theft with a prior conviction and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, Portage police said.

Police said they were called out around 4 a.m. Saturday to the Walgreens store on Central Avenue and told a man fled the store after stealing items.

Police spotted the man, later identified as Jones, nearby in a truck and he fled south on Willowcreek Road, police said. Exceeding the speed limits and ignoring traffic signals and signs, Jones reportedly led police on a pursuit toward Hobart and then into Lake Station where he entered eastbound I-94.

He was stopped after striking devices in the roadway designed to flatten his tires, police said. Police were forced to temporarily shut down I-94 while taking Jones into custody at gunpoint.