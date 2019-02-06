HAMMOND — The federal government’s case against the only suspect in custody for last year's Brinks truck armed robbery outside Chase Bank in Hammond could be in jeopardy as critical evidence hangs in the balance.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip Simon said he was deeply troubled to learn seven detectives showed up unannounced at Akeem Jackson’s doorstep over the summer to search his Chicago apartment as a person of interest in the April 28 armed robbery.
"Why seven? Seven grown men, plus the defendant. It's overwhelming," Simon said Tuesday during a hearing shortly before taking defense attorney Sean Brown’s motion to suppress certain evidence — including Jackson’s alleged confession — under advisement.
“Is his will (to refuse) being overcome? That’s the inquiry here,” Simon said.
In Jackson's bedroom, investigators allegedly uncovered $6,621 in cash, a firearm and ammunition, a handwritten note detailing the robbery and, in the common area, a hand-drawn diagram of the robbery crime scene, records state. The drawings were labeled with "ATM" and "truck," and listed the names or nicknames of other robbers, and how much each participant would receive from the earnings, records state.
Deeming such evidence inadmissible during Jackson’s upcoming trial could be a major blow to the prosecution’s case. Police believe three people carried out the robbery, though court records do not indicate if anyone else has been charged.
Jackson was a Brinks truck driver until he was fired in 2016 for failing to show up to work, records state.
Simon: Optics ‘so absurd’
Simon is considering whether Jackson’s constitutional rights were violated in two instances: when consenting to a search of his bedroom and when waiving his Miranda rights — including his right to an attorney and to remain silent — prior to being interrogated at the police station.
Responding to Simon’s concern with the number of officers on scene, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Chang asked him to consider the unknown dangers faced by law enforcement in this case.
Three masked men committed the violent robbery, and one even fired a gun and disarmed the Brinks driver before fleeing with more than $600,000 cash, she said.
“But this isn’t a hot pursuit. This was two months later,” Simon said.
“That doesn’t make the defendants any less dangerous,” Chang responded.
A parade of officers coming to a small, two-bedroom apartment could be viewed as “clearly a threat,” Simon said, noting the optics alone make it “so absurd.”
Tuesday’s four-hour-long hearing included sworn testimony from two Hammond detectives and two FBI agents, and playback of audio and video recordings from the June 27 encounter at Jackson’s apartment and his interrogation at the Hammond Police Department.
'That surprised me'
Jackson is accused of stealing more than $600,000 from a Brinks truck with the help of at least two other people. A getaway vehicle later was discovered abandoned and torched in flames in a field on State Line Road near 136th Avenue.
Jackson was indicted June 28 on one count of Hobbs Act robbery, which is a federal law that prohibits a robbery or attempted robbery from affecting interstate or foreign commerce, and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of that robbery.
But the day before, law enforcement arrived at his grandmother’s Chicago apartment without an arrest warrant or search warrant, records show.
Detectives on Tuesday described the encounter as an “information gathering” session that led to Jackson consenting to a search and riding in the front passenger seat with officers to the station.
All but the first few minutes of the nearly one-hour encounter at Jackson’s apartment was captured in audio recordings, records state.
Hammond police Capt. Ezequiel Hinojosa said once Jackson invited them in, he allegedly said he was planning to turn himself in.
“That surprised me,” Hinojosa said.
Jackson denied saying that. According to prosecutors, Jackson reaffirms that in later audio or video recordings.
'You have a right to refuse’
Wearing an orange jumpsuit, Jackson took the stand Tuesday to give his account of the day.
“Couldn’t you have told them to leave?” Brown asked his client.
“No, I felt like I wasn’t given that option,” Jackson said. “They didn’t tell me I had a right to tell them to leave. When I moved, they would move … I didn’t want to make any false movements because I didn’t feel I had freedom to move around.”
Jackson said he wasn’t allowed to change clothes in the privacy of his bedroom before going to the station but was instead directed to the bathroom, and one officer pushed open the door when he attempted to shut it.
Ezequiel said he “suggested” Jackson use the bathroom to “give him some personal space” and he “took me up on that offer.”
Chang argued detectives never threatened him with physical harm, surrounded him in an intimidating way, or intentionally blocked the apartment’s only exit.
“I won’t sign (the consent form), but you can look,” Jackson could be heard minutes after officers arrived, according to audio played in court Tuesday.
“You have a right to refuse,” one officer said.
“Yeah?” Jackson responded curiously. Not long after that, he signed the form anyway, records show.
Federal prosecutors Tuesday argued Jackson provided verbal and written consent to search his room, while his grandmother, the apartment lessee, gave verbal consent and later signed a form that allowed police to search the entire apartment.
Jackson’s attorney claimed officers were opening doors and walking through the apartment before Jackson even consented to a search, though the prosecution argued they were ensuring everyone’s safety with a quick walk-through and securing Jackson’s firearm.
“He told us we could get the gun,” FBI Special Agent Chad Oakes said.
Oakes testified the encounter was “laid-back," and that he even entertained Jackson’s 5-year-old nephew with a game of hide and seek and talked “about Superman and other interests.”
'I wouldn't have said anything'
Brown claims a "coercive atmosphere" forced Jackson into believing he had no choice but to ride with detectives to the Hammond Police Department for the five-hour interrogation.
Contrary to Brown's claims, prosecutors argued Jackson was unrestrained, provided water and coffee, and had access to his cellphone during the interrogation.
Oakes said he read Jackson his Miranda rights in its entirety, and Oakes even "moved his chair so he would be next to Jackson so that Jackson could read along." Records show Jackson told police twice he understood but expressed confusion and hesitation moments before signing.
“If he had (read the Miranda rights again), would that have changed anything?” Brown asked him.
“Yeah, I wouldn’t have said anything,” Jackson testified Tuesday.
When interviewed, Jackson allegedly admitted to the robbery, but then backtracked and said he lied. He then reversed course again and said he did take part in the robbery and was able to confirm details that investigators never released to the public, records state.
Interrogation tactics
Jackson’s attorney questioned the interrogation tactics used by Hinojosa and FBI Agent Michael Peasley, who aggressively told Jackson to "shut the hell up or keep talking lies." Jackson went as far as describing Hinojosa as a “Jekyll and Hyde” character — friendly one minute and abrasive the next, and that Peasley struck fear in him.
“I may have raised my voice, but I was never angry. I have a job to do,” Hinojosa said.
At times, Hinojosa suggested Jackson would “get the worst punishment” if he wasn’t the first suspect to cooperate.
“I felt I was being blamed for something I didn’t do. I felt pressured into a confession,” Jackson said.
Simon told Chang and Brown he would take the matter under advisement and reschedule the March 18 trial date.