Confidant of former Gary mayor indicted on felony fraud charges

GARY — A close confidant and former consultant to ex-Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson who once held various city government jobs during Freeman-Wilson’s reign in Gary been charged with wire fraud.

Mary Cossey, of Munster, is accused of concealing more than $250,000 in income and assets as part of her serial bankruptcy filings beginning in 2013, including $187,000 deposited into a bank account owned by an “Individual A.”

"Individual A" is referred to as a female in court documents.

Cossey has been charged with one count of wire fraud.

She served as director of the mayor's office of constituent services under Freeman-Wilson, who was mayor in Gary from 2012 to 2019. When Cossey took over as executive director of the Gary Housing Authority in 2013, she came “highly recommended” by Freeman-Wilson, according to The Times archives.

Cossey has received payments for consultation services over the years from Freeman-Wilson’s campaign, court records show.

Freeman-Wilson has not been charged with any wrongdoing, nor is she identified in court records as being connected to the scheme allegations.