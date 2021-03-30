Confrontation between NWI officer, man at EC bar being investigated by state police

The man was taken by ambulance to St. Catherine Hospital for his injuries and was released, East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said.

However, the officer told East Chicago police that the man threatened him and his wife at the bar.

At 3 p.m. March 15, the officer and his wife came to the East Chicago police station to file an intimidation report against the man.

The officer and his wife told police that the man brandished a knife at her at the Lag Inn bar. The woman, who is a bartender at the business, said around closing time the man offered to warm up her car.

When the woman later walked to her vehicle, she said she found the man sitting in the driver's seat. She said he offered her a ride home, to which she declined and demanded he get out of her car. The man got out of the driver's seat, but then allegedly got into the passenger side of her car before she could lock her doors.

She said the man brandished a knife, telling her to drive, the police report stated. She said before she could call 911 or get out of her car, her husband appeared on the scene.

The officer ordered the man out of the vehicle, and he complied. The couple alleged that the man threatened to "gut the both of them" before he fled to an unknown location.