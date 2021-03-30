Confrontation between NWI officer, man at EC bar being investigated by state police

EAST CHICAGO — Indiana State Police are investigating a confrontation between an on-duty Gary officer and a man at an East Chicago bar, authorities said.
The man said he was battered by the officer, while the officer said the man threatened his wife with a knife, according to reports from the East Chicago Police Department.
At 3 a.m. March 15, East Chicago police received a report from a man who said he was physically assaulted by an on-duty Gary officer at an East Chicago establishment. The man said at that time he was standing outside of a bar named the Lag Inn at 4801 Olcott Ave.
He said he was waiting for a bartender to give him a ride home when he saw a black SUV drive up next to him and stop. The man said the officer got out of the squad car and asked him why he was standing outside.
The man replied he was waiting for a ride to his house from the bartender, to which the officer offered him a ride and told him to get inside his squad car, the man said.
Once inside, the officer closed the door and walked away for a period of time while the man sat in the car. Shortly after, the officer returned, opened the car door and asked the man to step outside, the man told police.
The officer then allegedly punched the man in the face and threw him on the ground. Before he drove away in his squad car, the officer yelled profanities at the man, according to police reports.
The man was taken by ambulance to St. Catherine Hospital for his injuries and was released, East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said.
However, the officer told East Chicago police that the man threatened him and his wife at the bar.
At 3 p.m. March 15, the officer and his wife came to the East Chicago police station to file an intimidation report against the man.
The officer and his wife told police that the man brandished a knife at her at the Lag Inn bar. The woman, who is a bartender at the business, said around closing time the man offered to warm up her car.
When the woman later walked to her vehicle, she said she found the man sitting in the driver's seat. She said he offered her a ride home, to which she declined and demanded he get out of her car. The man got out of the driver's seat, but then allegedly got into the passenger side of her car before she could lock her doors.
She said the man brandished a knife, telling her to drive, the police report stated. She said before she could call 911 or get out of her car, her husband appeared on the scene.
The officer ordered the man out of the vehicle, and he complied. The couple alleged that the man threatened to "gut the both of them" before he fled to an unknown location.
Following the incident, the officer was assigned to desk duty as the investigation is ongoing, said Gary Police Department Lt. Dawn Westerfield.
East Chicago Criminal Investigation Division began investigating the case and reviewing video surveillance of the incident after receiving the reports. On Tuesday, Indiana State Police took over as the main investigating agency, since an on-duty officer was involved, Rivera said. No charges have been filed yet in the case.