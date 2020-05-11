Constitutional crisis looms as groping scandal leads to law license suspension for Indiana attorney general

Kyle Hupfer, chairman of the Indiana Republican Party, said he's confident no matter what happens in the short-term, Hill will not prevail at the June 20 state convention against the two other candidates vying to be party's candidate for attorney general in the Nov. 3 general election.

"The Indiana Supreme Court unanimously confirmed that Curtis Hill committed battery against four female victims. Hoosiers would be best served by having a new attorney general. I have faith in our delegates," Hupfer said.

The leader of the Indiana Democratic Party said following the Supreme Court's ruling that Hill is "a disgrace."

"His conduct as an elected official was repulsive and will be a lasting stain on the office and the party he serves," said Lauren Ganapini, Democratic Party executive director.

"Now the uncertainty created by his punishment could tip the state into a constitutional crisis. Over and over, Indiana Republicans failed to remove him. They now own his shameful conduct and the crisis it's created."

Senate Democratic Leader Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, said Hill can resolve all of these issues by "finally doing the right thing — He must resign."

Rude and insolent