Continued concerns over mental health stalls Porter County attempted murder case

VALPARAISO — After the judge read the details of the first charge of attempted murder, Eric Martin looked confused and asked that it be read a second time.

Martin, 53, also repeatedly interrupted Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish and when he began repeating interest in a jury trial, Fish ordered a break in the initial hearing.

While intending to continue on later Monday morning after giving Martin a break, Fish announced he would try again Friday afternoon.

Martin is one of at least two men returned to the county recently after spending time at a state mental hospital and being found competent to stand trial.

"Frankly, I question that finding," defense attorney Bob Harper said during Martin's hearing.

Harper is claiming Martin was insane and not responsible for his actions during a lengthy standoff with police in August 2013 at his Jackson Township home. He is accused of shooting at police and injuring his father.

Martin is charged with six Class A felony counts of attempted murder, one Class B felony count of aggravated battery and seven Class C felony counts of criminal recklessness.