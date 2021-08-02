Continued concerns over mental health stalls Porter County attempted murder case

VALPARAISO — After the judge read the details of the first charge of attempted murder, Eric Martin looked confused and asked that it be read a second time.
Martin, 53, also repeatedly interrupted Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish and when he began repeating interest in a jury trial, Fish ordered a break in the initial hearing.
While intending to continue on later Monday morning after giving Martin a break, Fish announced he would try again Friday afternoon.
Martin is one of at least two men returned to the county recently after spending time at a state mental hospital and being found competent to stand trial.
"Frankly, I question that finding," defense attorney Bob Harper said during Martin's hearing.
Harper is claiming Martin was insane and not responsible for his actions during a lengthy standoff with police in August 2013 at his Jackson Township home. He is accused of shooting at police and injuring his father.
Martin is charged with six Class A felony counts of attempted murder, one Class B felony count of aggravated battery and seven Class C felony counts of criminal recklessness.
The defense gives a jury the option of determining Martin is not guilty by reason of insanity, which will land Martin back in a state mental hospital until it is determined he is well enough to be released, Harper said. A jury could also find him guilty but mentally ill, or just guilty.
Harper is also representing Dewey Camp, 45, of Chesterton, who in December was declared incompetent to stand trial on a felony count of failing to register as a sex offender.
He has since been found competent and released by the state, Harper said.
A status hearing is set Aug. 10 before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.