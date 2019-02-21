ST. JOHN — A popular Lake Central High School teacher was accused of taking a district-owned SUV without permission, possibly while he was at the center of a controversy over his handling of a man with a possible gun on campus.
Dennis Brannock was accused of hiring a locksmith to make a key for a tan 2006 Toyota Highlander donated to the district in July for auto shop students to work on.
The incident was detailed in a police report The Times recently obtained through a public records request.
Police first learned of the missing SUV on Oct. 29 — more than a month after the Sept. 21 incident in the auto shop and several weeks after police secured charges against a man accused of possibly carrying a gun on campus, the report shows.
The SUV was returned to the district Oct. 31. Brannock was never charged in connection with the missing vehicle.
Brannock did not return a message seeking comment for this story.
Lake Central School Corp. Superintendent Larry Verraco said Thursday a report was made because a staff member told administrators about suspicious activity in the school parking lot near the auto shop.
"St. John police advised that since the property was returned, prosecution was unlikely," he said. "The car and title are still in our possession."
St. John Police Chief James Kveton did not return a call seeking comment on the report.
Brannock, a teacher for 45 years, was immediately placed on leave for the way he allegedly handled the Sept. 21 incident. He retired in October.
Brannock previously told The Times he never saw a gun on Daniel Lee Buckley, 40, of Dyer, who was charged with felony impersonation of a public servant. Police and school officials accused Brannock of failing to promptly report the incident and not following school protocol.
Lake Central High School administrators contacted police Oct. 29 after inventorying vehicles the prior week and discovering the Toyota was missing, the report says. The SUV had been at the school during the Sept. 21 incident.
An administrator contacted Brannock, who allegedly said he took the SUV the weekend after the Sept. 21 incident. He told the administrator he didn't have a key, so he hired a locksmith to make one, the report says.
"Brannock advised that the vehicle was his," according to the report.
Police located a receipt for the vehicle, which was valued at $8,000, on an auto shop computer.
Police contacted the donor, who said he intended to give the car to the district and not Brannock. The donor emailed a copy of the receipt to police.
Police found no record of the donation in district files, the report says.
The school administrator again contacted Brannock, who said he had donated the SUV to "a needy family down south."
The administrator told Brannock he didn't have authority to give away the district-owned vehicle, but if the family needed it the administrator could possibly present the information to the School Board to make a donation the proper way, the report says.
Brannock allegedly told the administrator he would not name the family "for privacy reasons" and would instead return the SUV.
The SUV was returned to the school Oct. 31.
Buckley's case remains pending in Lake Superior Court County Division 3. His next hearing is set for March 7.