Convicted felon admits he had gun after bar shooting, records show

HAMMOND — A Hammond man admitted Friday he had a handgun with an extended magazine under his seat when police pulled a vehicle over in August because it matched the description of a car used in a bar shooting.
Xavier Solis, 21, could face up to 10 years in federal prison and three years on supervised release after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm as a felon, U.S. District Court records show.
Solis previously was convicted of a robbery in East Chicago in a case filed in 2014, Lake Criminal Court records show.
Solis remains charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury in connection with a shooting Aug. 26 at Flick's Tap, 6205 Kennedy Ave. in Hammond.
He and three other man are accused of fighting with a then-27-year-old man who confronted a woman about "talking to other guys," Lake Criminal Court records say.
One of Solis' co-defendants is accused of hitting the man in the head with a pool ball, and Solis and a second co-defendant are accused of shooting at the man.
The man was shot six times and airlifted to a Chicago hospital for treatment. When charges were filed last summer, the man had not been able to eat since the shooting, records state.
Solis' federal sentencing hearing had not yet been scheduled, online records showed.