Convicted felon admits he had gun after bar shooting, records show

HAMMOND — A Hammond man admitted Friday he had a handgun with an extended magazine under his seat when police pulled a vehicle over in August because it matched the description of a car used in a bar shooting.

Xavier Solis, 21, could face up to 10 years in federal prison and three years on supervised release after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm as a felon, U.S. District Court records show.

Solis previously was convicted of a robbery in East Chicago in a case filed in 2014, Lake Criminal Court records show.

Solis remains charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury in connection with a shooting Aug. 26 at Flick's Tap, 6205 Kennedy Ave. in Hammond.

He and three other man are accused of fighting with a then-27-year-old man who confronted a woman about "talking to other guys," Lake Criminal Court records say.

One of Solis' co-defendants is accused of hitting the man in the head with a pool ball, and Solis and a second co-defendant are accused of shooting at the man.