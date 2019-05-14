LAPORTE — A convicted felon was arrested for having an firearm after a traffic stop on U.S. 20.
When Donald Brewster, 25, was pulled over for an unrelated traffic offense Monday afternoon, police discovered he never received a driver's license, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office. While impounding his vehicle, a loaded gun was found in the glove compartment.
Brewster has been charged with a misdemeanor for driving without a license and a felony for possessing a firearm as a convicted violent felon.
He is currently held in LaPorte County Jail on a $20,005 cash bond.