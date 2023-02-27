LAPORTE — A felon convicted in two states was reportedly nabbed driving along a local stretch of Interstate 94 with two handguns and nearly 2 ounces of marijuana, Indiana State Police said.
A state trooper stopped a 2007 GMC Yukon around 11 a.m. Thursday along I-94 near the U.S. 20 exit for speeding and following other vehicles too closely, ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said.
When the vehicle was searched, the officer found the two handguns in the center console with 50 grams of marijuana, according to Fifield.
The driver, Darrell N. Moore, 37, from Roseville, Minnesota, was taken to the LaPorte County jail and faces felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and carrying a handgun without a permit by a convicted felon, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Roland Wilcoxon
Arrest Date: Feb. 19, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Neglect of a Dependent Class: Felony Age: 40
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Bryley Langford
Arrest Date: Feb. 14, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Michael Lopez
Arrest Date: Feb. 18, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Dealing in Marijuana; Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felonies Age: 28
Residence: Aurora, IL
Jacqueline Wajd
Arrest Date: Feb. 18, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Counterfeiting; Theft Class: Felonies Age: 26
Residence: Dekalb, IL
Jordan Nixon
Arrest Date: Feb. 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 28
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Kyren Perry-Jones
Arrest Date: Feb. 14, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Strangulation; Domestic Battery Class: Felonies Age: 26
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Demetrius Roberson
Arrest Date: Feb. 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in Cocaine; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon Class: Felonies Age: 49
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Lindsey Joseph
Arrest Date: Feb. 14, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender; OWI Class: Felonies Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Daniel New Jr.
Arrest Date: Feb. 18, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Dealing in Cocaine; Dealing in a schedule I, II, or III controlled substance; Possession of Cocaine; Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance Class: Felonies Age: 24
Residence: Hartsel, CO
Lamar Frazier
Arrest Date: Feb. 19, 2023 Arresting Agency: Long Beach Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 44
Residence: Michigan City, IN
James Glanders
Arrest Date: Feb. 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Deontrey Thomas
Arrest Date: Feb. 18, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony Age: 24
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Andrew Allen
Arrest Date: Feb. 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: Trail Creek, IN
Aaron Head
Arrest Date: Feb. 18, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Intimidation; Theft; Failure to Appear Class: Felonies Age: 59
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Tramaine Allison
Arrest Date: Feb. 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender Class: Felony Age: 26
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Alonzo Evans
Arrest Date: Feb. 19, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon Class: Felony Age: 40
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Matthew Czarnecki
Arrest Date: Feb. 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Cocaine; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 40
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Breanne Smith
Arrest Date: Feb. 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.