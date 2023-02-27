LAPORTE — A felon convicted in two states was reportedly nabbed driving along a local stretch of Interstate 94 with two handguns and nearly 2 ounces of marijuana, Indiana State Police said.

A state trooper stopped a 2007 GMC Yukon around 11 a.m. Thursday along I-94 near the U.S. 20 exit for speeding and following other vehicles too closely, ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

When the vehicle was searched, the officer found the two handguns in the center console with 50 grams of marijuana, according to Fifield.

The driver, Darrell N. Moore, 37, from Roseville, Minnesota, was taken to the LaPorte County jail and faces felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and carrying a handgun without a permit by a convicted felon, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

