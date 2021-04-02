Convicted felon shot his son, his son's cousin after argument, police say

CROWN POINT — A 63-year-old man made his first court appearance Wednesday on charges alleging he shot his adult son and the son's cousin after a fight Sunday in Hammond.

Allen Woods Jr., of Hammond, allegedly admitted during an interview with detectives that he shot the men and was not legally permitted to own a gun because he is a convicted felon, Lake Criminal Court records state.

A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Woods' behalf to seven felony counts and appointed a public defender to represent him.

Hammond police responded about 8:40 p.m. Sunday to the 6200 block of Jackson Avenue for a report of shots fired, according to court records.

A woman directed officers to a home in the 6300 block of Jackson Avenue, where police found Woods sitting inside at a kitchen table smoking a cigarette.

Woods initially told police he argued with his son on the front porch and heard shots after his son left, court records state.

Police found a large pool of suspected blood in the street in front of the house and a trail of blood leading to another large amount of blood behind a van.

A short time later, police were notified of two gunshot victims.