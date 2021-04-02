Convicted felon shot his son, his son's cousin after argument, police say

CROWN POINT — A 63-year-old man made his first court appearance Wednesday on charges alleging he shot his adult son and the son's cousin after a fight Sunday in Hammond.
Allen Woods Jr., of Hammond, allegedly admitted during an interview with detectives that he shot the men and was not legally permitted to own a gun because he is a convicted felon, Lake Criminal Court records state.
A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Woods' behalf to seven felony counts and appointed a public defender to represent him.
Hammond police responded about 8:40 p.m. Sunday to the 6200 block of Jackson Avenue for a report of shots fired, according to court records.
A woman directed officers to a home in the 6300 block of Jackson Avenue, where police found Woods sitting inside at a kitchen table smoking a cigarette.
Woods initially told police he argued with his son on the front porch and heard shots after his son left, court records state.
Police found a large pool of suspected blood in the street in front of the house and a trail of blood leading to another large amount of blood behind a van.
A short time later, police were notified of two gunshot victims.
Woods' son was treated at a hospital in Harvey, Illinois, for a gunshot wound to the leg. The son's cousin was treated for a gunshot wound to the hand at at Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond, court records state.
Woods' son told police his father picked him up after he was involved in a domestic dispute at another location in Hammond, they argued on the way to his father's home, and his father shot him and his cousin while they were standing outside the father's home, records state.
Woods later admitted he fired a .32-caliber snub-nosed revolver at the men, but told police someone picked up the gun before officers arrived, documents say.
Woods has felony convictions for dealing in a controlled substance in Cook County and maintaining a common nuisance in Lake County, records state.