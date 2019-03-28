Convicted former mayor says prosecutors' delays are putting him in 'limbo'

HAMMOND — Convicted former Portage Mayor James Snyder says federal prosecutors are continuing to drag their feet in his case.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys prosecuting Snyder, who was convicted Feb. 14 on one count of bribery and one count of tax obstruction, have until March 29 to file their response to Snyder's requests for acquittal or allow a second trial.
Late Wednesday, prosecutors filed a request asking for two more weeks to respond.
Snyder's defense team fired back, filing their own response in opposition to the extension.
"Mr. Snyder hangs in limbo as a consequence of what we believe to be an unjust verdict," Jackie Bennett, Snyder's attorney, wrote in the document.
Prosecutors don't say in their motion why they want an extension to April 12. Snyder is scheduled to be sentenced May 24.
Snyder's team filed a motion to acquit on Feb. 8, a week before the jury found him guilty on two of three charges following 19 days of testimony. On Feb. 28 the defense team filed a motion for a new trial and a supplement to the motion to acquit.
Snyder contends the jury's verdict should be set aside or, at the very least, a new trial should be granted for several reasons including insufficient evidence being presented and an accusation of prosecutorial misconduct by threatening witnesses, which led to them taking the Fifth Amendment and no testifying on Snyder's behalf.
The most recent document filed by Bennett contends Snyder's team filed his post-trial motions two weeks early to give prosecutors additional time. In addition, the defense states "government counsel has been chronically unable to meet the court-ordered deadlines."
"If the Court grants the Rule 29 motion, Mr. Snyder can walk as a free man without the stigma of an adverse jury verdict or looming conviction hanging over his head. The government’s request to keep Mr. Snyder hanging in limbo for an additional two weeks, not to mention the amount of time it takes us to potentially file a reply, should be denied," Snyder's request reads.
