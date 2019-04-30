Convicted former Portage mayor's sentencing postponed until September

With his wife Deborah at his side, former Portage Mayor James Snyder talks to reporters at the U.S. District Court in Hammond after he was found guilty Feb. 14 on two of three counts in his public corruption trial.
HAMMOND — The sentencing for convicted former Portage Mayor James Snyder has been moved back until September.
A notice posted in U.S. Federal Court states Snyder's sentencing on public corruption convictions has been moved to 11 a.m., Sept. 24 "to allow time for the court to rule on pending post-trial motions."
Snyder's sentencing had been slated for May 24.
Snyder was convicted of two charges Feb. 14 following a 19-day trial. He was convicted on one court of bribery for accepting $13,000 from the former owners of Great Lakes Peterbilt in Portage in exchange for steering more than $1 million in contracts for garbage trucks towards the company. He was also found guilty of one count of federal tax obstruction. The two counts carry a total of up to 13 years in prison. Snyder was acquitted on one count of bribery in an alleged pay for tow scheme.
His attorneys filed a motion for acquittal prior to the end of the trial and have filed a second motion asking if U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Van Bokkelen does not set aside the jury's verdict and acquit Snyder he be granted a new trial.
Snyder contends prosecutorial misconduct involving threats to witnesses, In addition, prosecutors didn't have enough evidence in some instances and expected jurors to fill in the gaps with speculation and several legal errors were made because prosecutors were wrong about state municipal, corporate and insurance law.
The postponing of Snyder's sentencing may affect those of his former co-defendant John Cortina and his brother Jon Snyder.
Cortina's sentencing had recently been pushed back from April 22 to June 7 upon a request by both Cortina's attorney and federal prosecutors to move his sentence to shortly after that of James Snyder's. Cortina pleaded guilty to providing Snyder a bribe in the pay for tow allegation.
Jon Snyder's sentencing was also recently pushed back from April 30 to June 4 for the same reason. Jon Snyder, Porter County Assessor, testified as a government witness during his brother's trial in exchange for pleading guilty to a misdemeanor federal tax charge in an unrelated case.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.
Joyce has been a reporter for nearly 40 years, including 23 years with The Times. She's a native of Merrillville, but has lived in Portage for 39 years. She covers municipal and school government in Porter County.
