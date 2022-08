Convicted intoxicated driver again charged, this time with causing Portage woman's death

CROWN POINT — A Lake Station man, who pleaded guilty in June to drunken driving, is now charged with being intoxicated this week when he drove into the rear of another vehicle resulting in the death of a 58-year-old Portage woman, records show.

Indiana State Police said 34-year-old Cody A. Huseman was driving a 2016 Buick when around 4:45 a.m. Monday he rear-ended a 2016 Subaru on the eastbound Interstate 80 ramp to Ripley Street.

The Subaru had rapidly reduced speed to merge on to the toll road ramp in the area when the collision occurred, resulting in severe damage to both vehicles, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

A passenger in the Subaru, identified as Christina Booth, was transported from the scene for medical treatment and later died, he said.

Booth was pronounced dead shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday at Loyola University Medical Center, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The driver of the Subaru, a 72-year-old Portage man, refused medical treatment at the scene, Fifield said.

Huseman also refused medical treatment, but a blood draw was taken to test for intoxication, according to police.

He was taken to the Lake County jail and is preliminarily charged with felony counts of operating while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury and OWI with a prior conviction, and misdemeanor OWI endangering a person, police said.

Court records show Huseman was charged in March in Lake County with OWI and pleaded guilty in late June. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail with all but time served suspended and ordered to take part in counseling while on probation.