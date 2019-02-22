Convicted mayor's father pleads for mercy: 'He has done nothing wrong'

With his wife Deborah at his side, former Portage Mayor James Snyder talks to reporters at the U.S. District Court in Hammond after he was found guilty on two of three counts in his public corruption trial on Feb. 14.
HAMMOND — The father of convicted former Portage Mayor James Snyder is asking the court to "have mercy on him."
In a letter filed with U.S. District Court Thursday, Bruce Snyder, writes to U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Van Bokkelen, telling him his son is a "good man."
James Snyder was convicted Feb. 14 on felony counts of bribery and tax obstruction following a 19-day trial in federal court. The two-term mayor was acquitted on a second count of bribery. He is awaiting sentencing on May 24.
"On behalf of his mother, his wife and four wonderful children, I ask that you have mercy on him. His life is in near ruins and he has already learned any lessons to be learned. He is not, nor will he ever be, a detriment to society," Bruce Snyder writes to the judge.
"James is a good man. He's a loving father of four and has a wonderful wife. I believe with all my heart, in spite of the verdict, that he has done nothing wrong. I was at the trial every day and I believe the prosecution did not prove him to be guilty of anything," Snyder wrote.
In the letter Snyder said he and his wife, Sandi, did their best to raise their children in a "good Christian home" and to make them contributors to society.
"We taught them to work hard and be honest. Until this episode evidence pointed to the fact that we were successful in doing just that," Snyder wrote.
Bruce Snyder writes of his oldest son who served in the military and is the general manager at a large corporation and of James Snyder's youngest sister, who teaches in high school and college.
He does not mention his other son, Porter County Assessor Jon Snyder, who worked as an undercover informant for the FBI during the investigation into James Snyder and others. Jon Snyder wore a wire for the FBI, secretly taping conversations with his brother, former co-defendant John Cortina and others.
Jon Snyder pleaded guilty to misdemeanor federal tax charges and is scheduled to be sentenced April 30.
Cortina pleaded guilty to paying James Snyder a $12,000 bribe in a pay for towing scheme and is scheduled to be sentenced April 22. James Snyder was acquitted on that count.
