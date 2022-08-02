Convicted murderer accused of leading Porter County police on chase with loaded gun

VALPARAISO — A 38-year-old Chicago man, with a prior murder conviction, appeared before a local judge Tuesday morning on allegations of leading police on a high speed and foot chase while intoxicated only to be nabbed with a gun and marijuana.

David Dorsey, who is also listed as being from Valparaiso, faces felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, carrying a handgun without a permit by a conviction felon and resisting law enforcement, and misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement, aggressive driving, operating while intoxicated endangering a person, carrying a handgun without permit, reckless driving, possession of marijuana and OWI, a court document shows.

Dorsey, who appeared before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer, was reportedly transferred Wednesday to the Porter County Jail from Cook County, Illinois.

The case stems back to the early morning hours of Nov. 27 when a Burns Harbor police officer said he found Dorsey asleep behind the wheel of his running vehicle at a fueling station along U.S. 20, according to a charging document.

The officer said he smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and alcohol on Dorsey's breath. Dorsey, who appeared intoxicated, reportedly ignored police orders to shut off the vehicle and stop making cell phone calls.

When the officer reached into the vehicle through an open window in an attempt to shut off the engine, Dorsey allegedly closed the window on his arm as he started driving away over a device designed to puncture his tires.

"I was able to free my arm before being dragged by the vehicle," the officer wrote in a charging document.

Dorsey drove away northbound on Ind. 149 at speeds exceeding 100 mph in the 45-mph zone, police said. He then signaled his intention to turn west on U.S. 12 but continued north through a ravine and onto the South Shore railroad track.

Dorsey fled the vehicle on foot and was captured by the officer, records show.

Police said they found a loaded handgun on the driver's side floorboard of Dorsey's vehicle with a round in chamber. They also discovered a significant amount of individually packaged marijuana, a portable scale and a large amount of cash.

A background check revealed Dorsey was sentenced in 2011 to 12 years behind bars for murder and five years for aggravated armed robbery in Illinois, according to police.

DeBoer set a $50,000 cash bond for Dorsey on Tuesday, appointed him a public defender and a hearing was scheduled for Sept. 13, according to the court.