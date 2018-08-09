VALPARAISO — A 55-year-old Gary man was found guilty Thursday afternoon of breaking into a Portage woman's home four years ago and attempting to rape her before fleeing with some of her possessions.
LaQuan Apara, formerly known as Milton Anderson, faces six to 20 years behind bars on each of the attempted rape and burglary charges, and two to eight on the robbery count when sentenced at 1 p.m. Sept. 17 by Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.
Apara has already served 24 years behind bars after being convicted in 1982 for murder after he and another person stabbed a woman while attempting to rob her purse.
The jury deliberated two and a half hours Thursday after hearing evidence in the case since Tuesday.
Porter County Deputy Prosecutor David Urbanski had told jurors that the 58-year-old Portage woman awoke suddenly during the early morning hours of May 25, 2014, to find a man with his face covered in her townhouse.
The man covered the woman's eyes and mouth with duct tape, and used the tape to bind her hands before ordering her to the bed and attempting to rape her, he said.
Urbanski said DNA evidence collected from the scene links Apara to the crime.
But defense attorney Tracy Coleman warned the jurors against convicting Apara on the DNA evidence, saying all it shows is that Apara has been in the house before. There are no semen or blood samples.
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on Bob Kasarda daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Bob Kasarda posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.