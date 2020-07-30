You are the owner of this article.
Convicted murderer pleads guilty to fatally shooting homeowner in 2010 robbery
Convicted murderer pleads guilty to fatally shooting homeowner in 2010 robbery

CROWN POINT  — A man already serving a 65-year prison sentence for killing a man in Portage in 2012 admitted Wednesday he fatally shot a Gary homeowner in 2010 during a robbery, court records show.

Dontaye D. Singletary, 28, could face a 45-year prison sentence that would run concurrent to his 65-year sentence if a Lake Criminal Court judge accepts his plea agreement.

Judge Samuel Cappas set Singletary's sentencing for Sept. 10.

In a plea agreement filed Tuesday, Singletary admitted he and co-defendants Diana Veal, Robert E. Johnson III, Antoine Gates, Jamell J. Brooks Jr. and Rashaad McNair went to the home of 61-year-old Franklin Simmons on Aug. 16, 2010, to rob Simmons, whom they thought was running a gambling house.

They found Simmons in the basement of his home in the 1300 block of Johnson Street and began to fight him. McNair attempted to fire a handgun, but it malfunctioned, court records state.

Simmons fell on Brooks, who fired a gun, and Singletary yelled, "I got this," before shooting Simmons, records allege.

Singletary and his co-defendants failed to find any money and fled the house, documents state. 

Simmons, who was shot multiple times, was found dead in his basement the following morning by a friend.

Singletary's plea means the only co-defendant still awaiting trial is Gates, whose next court appearance is set for Oct. 15.

McNair was sentenced in April 2019 to 65 years in prison after pleading guilty to robbery in Simmons' homicide and murder in the shooting death of Kevin Champion, 41, in August 2010, in Gary.

Johnson pleaded guilty to a burglary count and was sentenced in October to more than 14 years in the Lake County Community Transitions Court program. If the court declines to accept Johnson, he will serve his time in the Lake County Community Corrections work-release program.

McNair admitted to robbery resulting in bodily injury and was sentenced in April 2019 to 10 years in prison.

Veal entered into a plea agreement in 2014 and is currently scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 30.

Brooks pleaded guilty to attempted burglary in April 2018 and faced a sentence of up to 20 years, according to a plea agreement. It's unclear if Brooks was sentenced, because his case is no longer publicly available and the Indiana Department of Correction does not list him as an inmate.

Jesse Carter IV, of Merrillville, was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty in November 2018 to serving as the getaway driver during both Simmons' and Champion's homicides.

Singletary previously was convicted in 2015 of killing Carl Griffith Sr., 72, by shooting him three times with a high-powered rifle Nov. 1, 2012, after Griffith returned to his home in the 2700 block of Locust Street in Portage.

Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford gave Singletary a maximum sentence of 65 years for the murder-for-hire.

