Convicted murderer pleads guilty to fatally shooting homeowner in 2010 robbery

CROWN POINT — A man already serving a 65-year prison sentence for killing a man in Portage in 2012 admitted Wednesday he fatally shot a Gary homeowner in 2010 during a robbery, court records show.
Dontaye D. Singletary, 28, could face a 45-year prison sentence that would run concurrent to his 65-year sentence if a Lake Criminal Court judge accepts his plea agreement.
Judge Samuel Cappas set Singletary's sentencing for Sept. 10.
In a plea agreement filed Tuesday, Singletary admitted he and co-defendants Diana Veal, Robert E. Johnson III, Antoine Gates, Jamell J. Brooks Jr. and Rashaad McNair went to the home of 61-year-old Franklin Simmons on Aug. 16, 2010, to rob Simmons, whom they thought was running a gambling house.
They found Simmons in the basement of his home in the 1300 block of Johnson Street and began to fight him. McNair attempted to fire a handgun, but it malfunctioned, court records state.
Simmons fell on Brooks, who fired a gun, and Singletary yelled, "I got this," before shooting Simmons, records allege.
Singletary and his co-defendants failed to find any money and fled the house, documents state.
Simmons, who was shot multiple times, was found dead in his basement the following morning by a friend.
Singletary's plea means the only co-defendant still awaiting trial is Gates, whose next court appearance is set for Oct. 15.
McNair was sentenced in April 2019 to 65 years in prison after pleading guilty to robbery in Simmons' homicide and murder in the shooting death of Kevin Champion, 41, in August 2010, in Gary.
Johnson pleaded guilty to a burglary count and was sentenced in October to more than 14 years in the Lake County Community Transitions Court program. If the court declines to accept Johnson, he will serve his time in the Lake County Community Corrections work-release program.
McNair admitted to robbery resulting in bodily injury and was sentenced in April 2019 to 10 years in prison.
Veal entered into a plea agreement in 2014 and is currently scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 30.
Brooks pleaded guilty to attempted burglary in April 2018 and faced a sentence of up to 20 years, according to a plea agreement. It's unclear if Brooks was sentenced, because his case is no longer publicly available and the Indiana Department of Correction does not list him as an inmate.
Jesse Carter IV, of Merrillville, was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty in November 2018 to serving as the getaway driver during both Simmons' and Champion's homicides.
Singletary previously was convicted in 2015 of killing Carl Griffith Sr., 72, by shooting him three times with a high-powered rifle Nov. 1, 2012, after Griffith returned to his home in the 2700 block of Locust Street in Portage.
Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford gave Singletary a maximum sentence of 65 years for the murder-for-hire.
William R. Cottrell
Jesse D. Gorney
Alejandra M. Garza
Arthur B. Greco, Jr.
Terrence T. Jones
Lamond D. Kelley
Anthony Lazzara III
Christopher V. Midkiff
Tyler J. Morache
Nichole A. Moschiano
Jonathan L. Ramirez
Maurice A. Shaw
Andrius J. Suabas
Preston S. Thompson
Rodney J. Washington
Sierra S. Antczack
Takeisha M. Bennett
Larry Boston
Anthony J. Buitron
Kourtnee C. Cole
Daevon D. Davis
Dwaine L. Easterling
Martha N. Garcia
Tina M. Hall
James C. Jackson, Jr.
Victoria D. Johnson
Melissa Lloyd
Martin C. Lopez
Kevin W. McKinley
James R. Mein
Antonio M. Moreno
Michael Porter
Joshua E. Ptak
Cody R. Qualls
Aubrey M. Rice
Maggie M. Schmid
Jeffery M. Thomas
David W. Winebrenner
Kelsey L. Zelenksy
Stanley M. Baker
Trevor M. Black
Darren L. Brewer
Antonio D. Burke
Moises D. Cruz
Rolando U. Garza
Megan E. Grogan
Mauricio Juarez
Robert T. Lusin
Demitri S. Malher
Ernesto Ornelas
Marcus L. Ray
Joshua L. Rule
James W. Schultz IV
Alvaro Serrano Hernandez
Zachary D. Sturm
Henry C. Tolbert
Terry A. Wagster
Bryce R. Campbell
Patsy L. Coots-Stephens
David W. Earner
Martin R. Garcia
Maurice T. Holden
Joshua A. Jones
Michael J. Lulich
Michael R. Melton
Rodney T. Roberts
Dontray J. Ross
Omar E. Sosa
Daniel R. Stephens
Alexander Ray Melvin
Andrew James Lukacek
Bradley Ray Kelly
David Alejandro Guzman
Jeremiah Garner
Kelly Ann Paggen
Kentre A. Flynn
Kyle Chandler Knowles
Nedal Hamed
Nicholas Ryan Purcell
Niemah Cruz
Robert Alfred Poling
Steven Glen Johnson
Teddy Wayne Hughes
Adam Quincy Powell
Anthony Charles Barnett
Ashlee Nicole Metcalf
Brian Keith Thomas
Cody Matthew Adams
Damond Maurice Hamilton
Derrell Jamar Cason
Derrick McClinton
Eric Michael Skinner
James Daniel Matthews
Michale Kenneth Mabry
Mohammed Husnie Alzeer
Orlando Fenderson
Patricia Ann Widner
Roger Duszynski III
Shelly Robinson
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.