VALPARAISO — A 30-year-old South Haven man is in custody in California just more than a year after fleeing during a trial in which he was found guilty of child molesting, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Phillip Kress is being held pending extradition back to Indiana, according to Mark Gregoline, inspector for the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force.
The Marshals Service sent a lead to California, obtained an address and set up surveillance on the home before taking Kress into custody, Gregoline said.
The Porter County Sheriff's Department is grateful for the efforts of the Marshals Service in this case, spokeswoman Sgt. Jamie Erow said.
"They have resources not readily available to us," she said.
Porter County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jeff Biggs said last month his department had initially searched for Kress, but turned it over to the Marshals Service when word surfaced that Kress was in California.
Kress failed to return from lunch during the first day of his child molesting trial Oct. 17, 2017. The GPS ankle monitor he was required to wear as part of his bond signaled at 8:19 p.m. that day the strap had been compromised along a roadside in South Holland, Illinois.
Kress was charged with molesting a then-5-year-old girl between July 1, 2014, and Feb. 21, 2015, according to court documents.
The girl reportedly told family members about the abuse even though Kress told her not to tell anyone or he would be "really mad," according to court documents.
Kress left at lunch during the first day of his trial to go to the hospital, complaining about kidney stones, court bailiff Tracy Goodpaster said at the time.
Defense attorney Bob Harper, who said last month he had not heard from Kress in the last year, said a jury found the young man guilty on a felony count of child molesting without hearing his testimony.
Harper said Tuesday he will continue representing Kress through sentencing on the child molesting charge and is planning an appeal.
Harper will not know until speaking with Kress whether he will remain on as the young man now faces 12 counts of possessing child pornography, a felony escape charge and additional accusations of violating his pretrial supervision.
The county's adult probation department has filed to revoke the pretrial release, in part, claiming Kress violated the terms of his agreement by removing the GPS monitor. The revocation also claims he is in violation as a result of the new criminal charge and for failing to report for a scheduled appointment.
Extradition could take some time, Harper said.
Harper said last month he has seen individuals take off for many years at at time, but always wind up back in custody.
"Everyone usually gets arrested," he said. "It's just a matter of time."
Biggs said last month that Porter County has more than 5,000 active warrants from small claims all the way up to the higher level felonies. As many as eight to 20 new warrants arrive daily, he said.
Times staff writer Sarah Reese contributed to this report.
