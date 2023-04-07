VALPARAISO — A 42-year-old Valparaiso man who was convicted and sentenced last summer for child molesting faces a new jury Tuesday on a rape charge, records show.

The rape case, like the molestation offense, stems back to 2017 when a woman told Valparaiso police Matthew Todosijevic raped her following a night of drinking.

The alleged victim said she agreed to spend the night with Todosijevic in his bed, but both said ahead of time there would be no sexual intercourse, police said. She said the week prior the two did "fool around," but there was no intercourse.

The woman said she later awoke to Todosijevic having sex with her, a charging document reads. When she objected, Todosijevic said, "I'm sorry, I was asleep."

Todosijevic later told police the two met July 12, 2017, had a mutual attraction and "fooled around," a court document says. They met again July 21, 2017, went out out drinking and he told her they would not be having sex.

They went to his place, continued drinking and had some limited sexual contact and then fell asleep, police said. Todosijevic said he awoke to the woman screaming at him and she left.

She called later saying, "I woke up and you were trying to have sex with me," the charges read. Todosijevic replied, "No, I didn't do that."

The woman confirmed to police she did willing take part in some sexual activity with Todosijevic on the night in question, but did not consent to it going as far as it did.

Next week's trial is before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish, which is the same courtroom where Todosijevic was found guilty in June on one count of child molesting after allegations surfaced in October 2017 that he had sexual contact with an 8-year-old child after a day of drinking, court records show.

The girl said she woke up to the abuse and said Todosijevic pretended to be asleep during the event, according to police.

Fish sentenced Todosijevic in July to a near-maximum term of 10 years behind bars.

The judge suspended three of those years to be served on formal probation with sex offender treatment, but granted the prosecution's request to label Todosijevic a sexually violent predator and require him to register as a sex offender for life.

Fish took exception to Todosijevic's claims to be the victim in the case.

"You are woefully uninformed," Fish said of Todosijevic's claims of victimhood.

Fish said any sentence stemming from the rape case is to be served consecutively to the child molesting term.

