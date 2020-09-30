Cooperation stressed at Porter County juvenile summit

VALPARAISO — School, police and local mental health officials came together Wednesday morning for the first major juvenile services summit in a decade.

The summit, held at the Porter County Expo Center, was triggered in part by all turnover in positions among the represented groups, according Amy Beier, executive director of Porter County Juvenile Justice Services.

"Networking is a big deal," she said. "The better we know each other the better the collaboration."

Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer stressed the importance of cooperation.

"To me, the division that we're witnessing in our nation and even in our backyards is counterproductive to what we are all about," she said. "Your presence here sends a strong message to our community that we are a unified force for the children in Porter County."

The summit was also aimed at bringing everyone up to date on all that is offered through juvenile services, Beier said.

A highlight is the truancy court, she said.

The court is designed to reduce and curb future problems with truancy, Beier said. This is done in collaboration with the juvenile delinquency court, school officials, prosecutors, probation officers and others.