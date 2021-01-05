Cop arrested on drunken driving charge after crash in Schererville, records show

SCHERERVILLE — A Matteson, Illinois, police officer admitted to drinking alcohol before police found she had crashed into a curb along U.S. 30, blowing both of her front tires and causing her airbags to deploy, court records show.

Stacey J. Vander Kam, 32, of Lansing, has been employed as a Matteson patrol officer since Sept. 28, 2015, according to records obtained by The Times through a Freedom of Information Act request.

In response the request, Matteson officials said Vander Kam had no past disciplinary records and there was no record of administrative leave.

Vander Kam's attorney, Steven Mullins, did not immediately return a call seeking comment Tuesday.

Vander Kam was arrested by Schererville police Nov. 28 on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, according to police and Town Court records.

Schererville police were dispatched about 2:45 a.m. to the 1100 block of Lincoln Highway for a report of a vehicle that hit a curb and turned off to park, according to a police report.

An officer found Vander Kam in the driver's seat of a black sedan, which sustained heavy front-end damage. Vander Kam had blood on her face and hands, records show.