Cop escapes injury when alleged drunken driver collides with his vehicle, chief says

HAMMOND — A Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District police officer escaped injury after an alleged drunken driver with a stolen handgun collided with his vehicle and then led officers on a short foot chase, the department reported.

The accused, Genardo Diaz, was speeding at 1:45 a.m. Sunday when his Ford Fusion slid through the intersection of 129th Street and Calumet Avenue, NICTD Transit Police Chief Jessie Watts Jr. said.

Diaz then attempted a U-turn, at which time he struck the driver's-side front bumper of NICTD police officer Donald Greer's vehicle, Watts said.

Diaz drove away and turned north into an alley in the 2700 block of New York Avenue where his vehicle came to a stop along several small trees, police said. He exited his vehicle and Greer pursued him on foot.

With the help of a Whiting police officer, Greer took Diaz into custody, Watts said.

Diaz was not wearing shoes, had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol, according to the officers.

A stolen handgun was recovered from his vehicle, police said.

Diaz was taken to the Lake County Jail and faces criminal charges of resisting law enforcement, theft and operating while intoxicated, Watts said.

"Neither the officer nor the offender were injured in this incident," according to Watts.