Cop facing murder charge in off-duty shooting takes the stand

CROWN POINT — A Highland man appeared to become emotional Friday as he told a Lake Criminal Court jury why he shot a Lowell-area man to death in January while attending a gathering in the man's basement.
Timothy R. Thomas, 40, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, aggravated battery and battery in the homicide of Nicholas Lile, 42, who died early Jan. 3 after Thomas shot him in the chest.
Thomas' attorneys, Ben Murphy and Christopher Cooper, say Thomas acted in self-defense. Lake County Deputy Prosecutors Michelle Jatkiewicz and Keith Anderson are attempting to prove Thomas knowingly or intentionally shot and killed Lile.
Thomas, who said he's worked as a police officer at the St. Joseph County Veterans Affairs clinic for about 3 1/2 years, testified he was at home watching television Jan. 2 when a woman he'd been dating texted him to ask if he "wanted to come see her."
Earlier this week, Lile's wife, Jessika Lile, testified she, her husband and her friend Angela Gauler were hanging out that night when she noticed Gauler texting someone. Gauler said she'd been dating Thomas, and they decided to invite him over, Jessika Lile said.
Thomas said he changed clothes and drove 45 minutes to the Lile home, where Nicholas Lile greeted him at the front door.
Thomas said Nicholas Lile led him to the basement, where he gave Gauler a hug. Gauler introduced him to Jessika Lile, who said she had seen some text messages between Thomas and Gauler and that it was good that Gauler was "talking to someone nice," he said.
Thomas said he was amazed by the amount of Cubs memorabilia in the Liles' basement and made his way around looking at various items.
He drank 1 1/2 beers while he was there, but refused several shots, he said. The Liles and Gauler initially appeared "buzzed," but began to look more intoxicated as the night went on, he said.
Thomas said he and Nicholas Lile talked about their military service.
Thomas served 10 years in the U.S. Army and another 10 years in the National Guard, with one deployment to Iraq and two to Afghanistan, he said.
Nicholas Lile served as a U.S. Navy Corpsman attached to a Marines battalion. However, Thomas said Nicholas Lile told him he had served as a Scout Sniper in the Marines and retired after 23 years.
Jessika Lile took the witness stand for a second time, testifying in response to Murphy's questions that it appeared she repeatedly told a detective the night of the shooting that her husband was in the Marines.
Under questioning by Jatkiewicz, she said her husband was proud of his service as a Navy medic and his nickname "Doc." She didn't recall him ever introducing himself to others as a Marine, she said.
Thomas testified Nicholas Lile talked to him about the acronyms HOG and PIG, which are terms used by Marines that mean "hunter of gunmen" and "professionally trained gunman." Thomas said he knew the terms because he had a friend in the National Guard who knew of them.
Thomas testified Nicholas Lile tapped a "killed in action" bracelet on his wrist and asked about it. Thomas said he told Lile about the person, and Lile said he had a bunch of bracelets but didn't wear them.
Thomas claimed Lile began demanding his wife tell Thomas who "Bucky" was, so Jessika Lile showed him something on her phone that appeared to be an obituary for a soldier. Jessika Lile explained "Bucky" was Nicholas Lile's friend who was killed in Iraq, Thomas said.
Thomas said Nicholas Lile was sitting on a bar stool with his hands tucked in his armpits muttering something. Thomas said he tapped Gauler on her shoulder to tell her he was leaving and she turned toward him with a "blank expression."
He testified he again told Gauler, "I'm going to get going. Are you OK?" before hearing a crash.
Thomas claimed Nicholas Lile grabbed him by the neck and tackled him to the floor, causing his head to hit a wall. He landed on his back, and Lile began punching him on both sides of his head while repeatedly yelling, "I'm going to end you," he said.
Thomas said he put his hands to shield his head, and Lile hit him so hard he felt like his finger had been hit with a hammer.
"I begged God. I said, 'God, save me,'" Thomas testified.
He said Lile began to strangle him, and his vision started closing in.
He then felt himself "tumble over" and realized his legs were on the floor, he said. He said he knew from his military training that Lile was attempting a "cross-collar choke," so he backed out of his sweatshirt, drew his gun and announced he was a police officer.
Thomas testified Nicholas Lile lunged at him, so he fired his gun.
Thomas said Jessika Lile had been yelling for her husband to stop, but began cursing at him and told him to get out of her house.
He claimed Jessika Lile threw his sweatshirt at him, which also contained his hat. He wanted to render aid, but he realized there was nothing he could do, so he left and called 911, he said.
Under cross-examination by Jatkiewicz, Thomas admitted he didn't tell dispatchers someone had been shot until more than five minutes into his 911 call.
Jatkiewicz asked why Thomas told the dispatcher "no one was in danger" and never said he needed an ambulance for someone.
Thomas said he wanted to let responding police officers know the situation and answer dispatchers' questions.
"Location is more important," he said.
When Jatkiewicz asked why the first thing he said was, "Help, I've been attacked," Thomas said, "I wanted to make sure they knew what happened."
"I was under extreme duress," he said.
Thomas said he was out of breath during his 911 call, but he didn't recall coughing or having any trouble speaking — both symptoms of strangulation.
In a tense back-and-forth, Jatkiewicz repeatedly asked Thomas if his intent when he pulled the trigger was to hit his target.
"We intend to stop the behavior," he said.
Jatkiewicz asked if the gunshot he fired hit Lile.
Thomas said, "That's correct."