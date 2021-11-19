Cop facing murder charge in off-duty shooting takes the stand

Thomas testified Nicholas Lile talked to him about the acronyms HOG and PIG, which are terms used by Marines that mean "hunter of gunmen" and "professionally trained gunman." Thomas said he knew the terms because he had a friend in the National Guard who knew of them.

Thomas testified Nicholas Lile tapped a "killed in action" bracelet on his wrist and asked about it. Thomas said he told Lile about the person, and Lile said he had a bunch of bracelets but didn't wear them.

Thomas claimed Lile began demanding his wife tell Thomas who "Bucky" was, so Jessika Lile showed him something on her phone that appeared to be an obituary for a soldier. Jessika Lile explained "Bucky" was Nicholas Lile's friend who was killed in Iraq, Thomas said.

Thomas said Nicholas Lile was sitting on a bar stool with his hands tucked in his armpits muttering something. Thomas said he tapped Gauler on her shoulder to tell her he was leaving and she turned toward him with a "blank expression."

He testified he again told Gauler, "I'm going to get going. Are you OK?" before hearing a crash.