GARY — A police officer heard a faint voice calling for help early Thursday and discovered a man with a gunshot wound in the nearby brush, an official said.
The officer found the 26-year-old Gary man after responding to a report of shots fired about 1:30 a.m. near a gas station at 45th Avenue and Broadway in the city's Glen Park section, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
The man had been shot in the chest, he said.
Medics with the Gary Fire Department arrived and took the man to a hospital, where he was in stable condition Friday.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. Thomas Decanter at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.