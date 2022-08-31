Cop injured pursuing suspect who pointed loaded gun during theft, Portage department says

PORTAGE — A police officer was sent to the hospital Tuesday afternoon with injuries sustained during a foot case of one of two men nabbed after allegedly pointing a loaded gun at and stealing two firearms from a person during a sale of the weapons at local apartment complex, according to new release.

Police said they were called out shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday to the Port Crossing Apartments in reference to an armed robbery.

The alleged victim said he met two men - later identified as Keshawn M. McLaurin, 20, of Chicago and Keyante M. Hayes, 24, of Portage - to sell them two guns, according to police.

"During the attempted sale, Mr. McLaurin was inspecting one of the firearms being sold, which was loaded," according to news report. "Mr. McLaurin then pointed the weapon at the victim and told him he was now taking the firearms."

Police said McLaurin and Hayes then fled in a black Ford Fusion, which was found travelling northbound on Willowcreek Road near Robbins Road. As the officer turned to follow, the Fusion began fleeing and refused to stop.

As the Fusion approached the entrance to the Indiana Toll Road, a Portage officer performed a precision immobilization technique, which brought the suspects' vehicle to a halt, the report says. The pursuit lasted just under two minutes and covered about one and a half miles.

The driver, Hayes, was immediately taken into custody, while passenger McLaurin fled over a nearby guardrail and down an embankment, police said.

Officers pursued McLaurin over the embankment, but reportedly lost sight of him due to the thick vegetation. One officer sustained an incapacitating lower leg injury and was taken to the hospital.

Police set up a perimeter with the assistance of officers from state police and departments in Ogden Dunes, Porter County, Burns Harbor and Valparaiso.

The Lake County Aviation Unit also responded to help with the search.

"Due to the possibility of Mr. McLaurin being armed, area schools were notified and safety precautions were taken per their policies," police said.

After 50 minutes of searching with K-9 teams, a helicopter and a drone, police said they found McLaurin "bedded down" in a wooded area and he was taken into custody without any further incident.

Both men were taken into custody on an initial felony charge of resisting law enforcement, police said.