EAST CHICAGO — An acting police sergeant accused of soliciting female co-workers for nude photos was promoted Tuesday night despite an ongoing internal investigation and federal lawsuit against him.
A promotion also went to Tim Leimbach, an East Chicago police officer disciplined in 2015 for pointing a gun at two men while off duty in a bar.
Juda Parks — with nearly 20 years on the force — ranked No. 1 on the merits-standard lists certified Tuesday night by the East Chicago Police Merit Commission, city records show.
Officers take written exams, are subject to oral evaluations and receive points for longevity and residency status in the city for placement on the list, East Chicago Police Department attorney Darnail Lyles said.
The promotions come with a pay bump, Lyles added.
“He must have done well on the exam,” Lyles said. “Last night, the commission certified the list, which means all of those guys have a new rank.”
From a list of 10, Parks and six others were promoted to the higher rank of sergeant. Three officers were promoted to lieutenant, though four were on the list, he said.
Once a list is created, it’s valid for two years, so if a need or vacancy occurs during that time frame, Police Chief Frank Smith can seek promotions for the remaining officers on the two lists, Lyles said.
Complaints against Parks
A federal lawsuit was filed against the city and Parks on Jan. 26, days after two female police officers — Ashly Rodriguez and Madelline Melendez — filed employment discrimination complaints against the city, alleging Parks' sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.
Melendez’s Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint claims she was forced to quit the force earlier this year because she planned to come forward with allegations that in his role as a school resource officer, Parks sought naked photos while she was a 17-year-old student at East Chicago Central High School.
She also claims he sought naked photos from her last year as a co-worker.
Melendez, 24, stated in the complaint she put the city on notice in January of her allegations against a politically connected Parks. She further claims the city terminated her in retaliation.
Lyles, representing the city, has adamantly denied the claims that Melendez was retaliated against, saying Melendez and another officer, Mitchell Tipton, resigned of their own free will as a result of events that occurred during a domestic altercation Dec. 30 in Hobart and the Police Department's investigation of that matter.
No charges were filed against either in the domestic case, and they were able to return to work after the police chief's five-day suspension period.
The lawsuit claims Rodriguez went to her superiors Dec. 24 with a sexual harassment complaint against Parks stating he solicited naked photos from her on more than one occasion, including when she was an officer-in-training under his supervision.
The lawsuit, which seeks $1 million in compensation, alleges Rodriguez faced a hostile work environment leading up to and after she went to her superiors with a sexual harassment complaint against Parks.
Lyles said he recently filed an answer to the complaint, denying the allegations on Parks’ behalf.
“Some of the allegations just aren’t factually correct,” he said.
Parks, who is also an ex-city councilman, was convicted of two misdemeanors in federal court in 2013 for failing to file his taxes two years in a row. He was allowed to keep his job after that and has worked security in the school district.
Parks was never placed on administrative leave or faced any reprimand from Smith after the alleged female victim brought forth the allegations in December and filed a formal complaint days later.
Internal police memos obtained by The Times outline how Parks allegedly used his position of power to solicit Rodriguez for the nude photos last year amid a series of unwanted sexually charged comments.
Those same memos show how the trainee’s complaints were promptly forwarded to Smith for review, but Parks remained on the job weeks later.
Leimbach disciplined
According to The Times archives, Leimbach was disciplined years ago after pointing a gun at two men who walked into the Second String Quarterback Bar and Grill on May 27, 2014. At the time, Leimbach claimed he thought he was about to be robbed.
Leimbach initially faced termination, but later accepted a 15-day suspension for taking a gun into a place where alcohol is sold, carrying a gun while consuming alcohol and conduct unbecoming an officer.
He also was suspended for one year as the department’s firearms instructor and had to serve an additional year on probation in that position.
Leimbach was previously accused of pointing a gun at a fellow officer in 2005, and at several people in a Whiting bar in 2007, according to archives.
Other officers on the promotions list were:
- Alan Slivko, Eduardo Hernandez, Rud Cima De Villa, Justin Orange and Jason Alaimo, who were promoted to sergeant.
- Kevin Harretos, Hector Rosario and Brian Paine were promoted to lieutenant.