Elkins and Johnson

Breonna Elkins and Shalynn Johnson

 Provided

PORTAGE — When Indiana State Police Sgt. Dan Avitia saw headlights heading in the wrong direction on the Toll Road early Thursday, he positioned himself in the path of the oncoming vehicle in hopes of protecting motorists behind him, authorities said.

The wrong-way driver swerved at the last minute to miss him and then backed up before crossing the median and fleeing west on the eastbound lanes, police said.

The vehicle later was discovered abandoned at the Portage toll barrier. Two women found hiding a short distance away in a wooded area by a police dog were taken into custody, police said.

Shalynn Johnson, 18, from Marion, Indiana, and Breonna Elkins, 30, of Hartford City, Indiana, both face a misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement.

Neither admitted to being the driver of the wrong-way vehicle, police said.

Elkins was found to have a warrant for a probation violation and is being held for Blackford County, police said.

The incident occurred at 1:10 a.m. as Avitia was patrolling the westbound lanes on the Indiana Toll Road, police said.

"He initially thought the headlights were from the eastbound traffic before realizing that the headlights were headed directly towards him," according to police.

In hopes of protecting several vehicles behind him, Avitia activated his emergency lights and siren, and placed his vehicle across both lanes of traffic in the path of the wrong-way driver, police said.

When the driver swerved at the last second, Avitia lost sight of the vehicle as it fled west in the eastbound lanes.

When the abandoned vehicle was discovered, both doors were found open, police said.

The Portage Police Department also responded and assisted with the search. The initial investigation revealed both women had been occupants of the vehicle, police said.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.