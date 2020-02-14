You are the owner of this article.
Cop's emotional farewell call, surprise response captured on video
Cop's emotional farewell call, surprise response captured on video

VALPARAISO — Porter County Police Lt. Jeremy Chavez brought 19½ years of service to an end Thursday with an emotional final radio call that was captured by the department on video.

Chavez is seen inside his vehicle thanking his fellow officers, dispatchers and others. 

"It's been an amazing journey and an honor and privilege to serve alongside of all of you," he said.

"As you all go forward, stay safe, continue to watch each other's backs and may God bless you," Chavez said before emotionally signing off a final time.

He was then surprised by a radio response from his wife, Laura Chavez, who works as an administrative assistant in the department's detective bureau.

"Your kindness and professionalism will be missed by all," she says.

"Your family is more than proud of you," she said. "We love you so much. God bless you, Jeremy."

