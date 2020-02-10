Cop saves OD'ing Portage man on 3-day bender, police say

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old Portage man was "shivering, whimpering and pleading" when a Porter County police officer reportedly found him overdosing in a gas station bathroom, police said.

Officer Nicholas Brown administered the opiate-reversal drug Narcan, saving the man's life in the most recent example of what has become an effective lifesaving tool among first responders, police said.

The 20-year-old man, who The Times is not identifying because he faces no serious charges, told police he had been on a three-day bender and not slept in those days because of drug use.

He was taken into custody and faces a misdemeanor count of possessing paraphernalia following the incident shortly before 7 p.m. Friday, according to police.

Police said they found him lying face up on the bathroom floor at a gas station on U.S. 6. He was struggling to breathe and sweating profusely.

The officer administered Narcan in the young man's nose, and after he became conscious, he began to "thrash, whine and cry," police said.

But he was alive.